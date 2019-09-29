Iranian Iraq ambassador warns US troops would be targets in a war

Email
article imageIranian Iraq ambassador warns US troops would be targets in a war

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in Politics
Iraj Masjedi, Iran's ambassador to Iraq warned the US against attacking Iran in comments he made on Iraqi television. He said that Iran would respond to any US strike.
US troops in Iraq are safe only if they do not cause Iran problems
Masjdedi statement to Iraq's Dijlah TV said: "If they [the US forces] don't cause any problem for the Islamic Republic, Iran won't respond to this presence [of US forces in Iraq]. If the Americans want to cause any problem for the Islamic Republic, they have to expect a response and reaction. A demand of Iran is for American forces to get out of the region because they don't do any positive or constructive work. This is not strictly about Iraq. It is about wherever they exist."
There are about 5,000 US troops still in Iraq.
A number of Iraqi Shi'ite militia would support Iran
Although the Iraq government might wish to stay out of the US Iran conflict as much as they can this is hardly possible given that many politicians and Shi'ite militia would support Iran if any conflict broke out. If war does break out it is likely to be a region-wide conflict.
US and Israel have been blamed for attacks on Iraq militia bases
Al Jazeera back on August 21 reported: "Iraq's paramilitary groups backed by Iran have blamed a series of recent blasts at their weapons depots and bases on the United States and Israel, vowing to defend themselves against any future attack. The statement on Wednesday came from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), or Hashd al-Shaabi, the umbrella grouping of Iraq's mostly Shia militias. It said the US had allowed four Israeli drones to enter the region accompanying US forces and carry out missions on Iraqi territory. "
The US has denied any responsibility for the attacks but confirmed that Israel was behind an attack on a weapons depot. These attacks have strengthened anti-US views in Iraq and may result ultimately in a motion in parliament to force remaining US troops to withdraw.
So far the US has avoided an outright war with Iran even though tensions have increased and the US has sent more troops and equipment to Saudi Arabia.
