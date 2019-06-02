Illinois becomes 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Springfield - A recreational marijuana legalization bill will soon land on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk after the Illinois House on Friday voted to pass the comprehensive measure. The governor has pledged to sign it. The Illinois House passed HB 1438, 66-47 after it went through more than three hours of debate. The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday. Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a statement applauding the bill’s passage and pledging to sign it, reports the “The state of Illinois just made history, legalizing adult-use cannabis with the most equity-centric approach in the nation,” Pritzker said. “This will have a transformational impact on our state, creating opportunity in the communities that need it most and giving so many a second chance.” Under the law, Illinois residents 21 and older would be allowed to carry 30 grams of marijuana, starting in 2020. Those who use marijuana for medical reasons would be allowed to grow cannabis in the privacy of their homes, while recreational users are forbidden to grow marijuana. Non-residents are allowed to have 15 grams of pot in their possession, reports Governor Pritzker has promised to sign the bill making recreational use of marijuana legal in Illinois. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker The law also allows for some drug convictions to be expunged. Convictions for amounts of cannabis up to 30 grams would be dealt with through the governor’s clemency process, and for amounts 30 to 500 grams, the state’s attorney or an individual would apply to the court to vacate a conviction. “It is time to hit the reset button on the war on drugs,” bill sponsor state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, said during the debate. “What is before us is the first in the nation to approach this legislatively, deliberately, thoughtfully, with an eye toward repairing the harm and the war on drugs. We have an opportunity today to set the gold standard for a regulated market that centers on equity and repair.” It's all about the money The state of Illinois, struggling with chronic budget shortfalls, is betting on legal marijuana sales to bring in money to the state's coffers. Illinois has about $7 billion in unpaid bills and state pension funds that are short $134 billion. The state's credit rating has been downgraded to one level above junk-grade, making Illinois the lowest-rated state in the nation.Taxes from legal marijuana sales are expected to bring in $57 million in this year's budget and $140 million next year. The bill's sponsors claim that once the program is up and running, the state should see tax revenues of $500 million a year.