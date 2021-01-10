Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGOP Senators who voted against Biden win facing donation boycott

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     32 mins ago in Politics
Republicans who supported Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election have raised the ire of the businesses they rely on for campaign donations. The lawmakers are being denounced for "undermining Democracy and the will of the voters."
GOP Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with any Republican Senator who objected to the certification of the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election need not look for any campaign donations from the Marriott International hotel chain, reports MarketWatch.
“We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against the certification of the election,” a Marriott spokesperson said.
Cruz and Hawley were joined by six other Republican senators Wednesday evening as they objected to some electoral votes as Congress met to certify Biden's victory over Trump. GOP Senators Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and John Kennedy of Louisiana sided with Hawley and Cruz in voting to overturn the results in Arizona.
GOP Senators Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Rick Scott of Florida joined Hawley, Cruz, Tuberville, Hyde-Smith, and Marshall in attempting to throw out the Pennsylvania election results, according to Newsweek.
Anyway, even though GOP Senate leaders tried to discourage the Senators from joining the 140 House lawmakers led by Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama who objected to Joe Biden's certification as being the winner of the election, they did so anyway.
Now, there are a lot of Republican lawmakers that will be hurting for campaign funds, and not just from Marriott, reports the Financial Times. "Their action undermines our democracy and the rule of law”, warned the US Chamber of Commerce, as a small business coalition blasted the “shameful complicity” of elected officials trying to help Mr. Trump “undermine the will of the voters."
Blue Cross Blue Shield's PAC, known as BLUE PAC, said in a statement: “In light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCBSA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy."
"At this time, we have suspended all support for officials who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power," Commerce Bancshares told Popular Information.
MarketWatch notes that a number of other corporate donors, including Bank of America, Ford Motor Company, ExxonMobil, FedEx, and others have all indicated they will be reviewing their policies on future donations.
More about corporate donations, Gop senators, against biden win, congressional certification of election, Politics
 
Latest News
Top News
Parler has now been booted by Amazon, Apple and Google
How will cybersecurity evolve during the course of 2021? Special
COVID-19 vaccine easy to get with the right amount of money
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit social media: report
Fresh calls for Trump to resign after Capitol violence
From 'Wolf' to 'Wringer': Italian mobsters face 'maxi-trial'
Capitol siege could turn out to be 'super-spreader' virus event
Review: Barry Gibb releases magnificent 'Greenfields' country album Special
'Days of Our Lives' alum Peter Reckell participates in Zoom event Special
Chatting with actor and model Prasad Romijn Special