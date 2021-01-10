By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Politics Republicans who supported Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election have raised the ire of the businesses they rely on for campaign donations. The lawmakers are being denounced for "undermining Democracy and the will of the voters." “We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against the certification of the election,” a Marriott spokesperson said. Cruz and Hawley were joined by six other Republican senators Wednesday evening as they objected to some electoral votes as Congress met to certify Biden's victory over Trump. GOP Senators Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and John Kennedy of Louisiana sided with Hawley and Cruz in voting to overturn the results in Arizona. GOP Senators Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Rick Scott of Florida joined Hawley, Cruz, Tuberville, Hyde-Smith, and Marshall in attempting to throw out the Pennsylvania election results, according to Anyway, even though GOP Senate leaders tried to discourage the Senators from joining the 140 House lawmakers led by Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama who objected to Joe Biden's certification as being the winner of the election, they did so anyway. Now, there are a lot of Republican lawmakers that will be hurting for campaign funds, and not just from Marriott, reports the Blue Cross Blue Shield's PAC, known as BLUE PAC, said in a statement: “In light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCBSA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy." "At this time, we have suspended all support for officials who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power," Commerce Bancshares told Popular Information. GOP Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with any Republican Senator who objected to the certification of the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election need not look for any campaign donations from the Marriott International hotel chain, reports MarketWatch. “We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against the certification of the election,” a Marriott spokesperson said.Cruz and Hawley were joined by six other Republican senators Wednesday evening as they objected to some electoral votes as Congress met to certify Biden's victory over Trump. GOP Senators Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and John Kennedy of Louisiana sided with Hawley and Cruz in voting to overturn the results in Arizona.GOP Senators Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Rick Scott of Florida joined Hawley, Cruz, Tuberville, Hyde-Smith, and Marshall in attempting to throw out the Pennsylvania election results, according to Newsweek. Anyway, even though GOP Senate leaders tried to discourage the Senators from joining the 140 House lawmakers led by Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama who objected to Joe Biden's certification as being the winner of the election, they did so anyway.Now, there are a lot of Republican lawmakers that will be hurting for campaign funds, and not just from Marriott, reports the Financial Times. "Their action undermines our democracy and the rule of law”, warned the US Chamber of Commerce, as a small business coalition blasted the “shameful complicity” of elected officials trying to help Mr. Trump “undermine the will of the voters."Blue Cross Blue Shield's PAC, known as BLUE PAC, said in a statement: “In light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCBSA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.""At this time, we have suspended all support for officials who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power," Commerce Bancshares told Popular Information. MarketWatch notes that a number of other corporate donors, including Bank of America, Ford Motor Company, ExxonMobil, FedEx, and others have all indicated they will be reviewing their policies on future donations. More about corporate donations, Gop senators, against biden win, congressional certification of election, Politics corporate donations Gop senators against biden win congressional certif... Politics