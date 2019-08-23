By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Flint - If anyone thinks Flint, Michigan's water issues are all cleared up - think again. After months of dire warnings of the situation reaching a "critical point, two million gallons of raw sewage ended up in the Flint River Sunday. A public advisory was issued, warning citizens to stay out of the Flint River due to possible elevated bacteria levels. However, the incident has caused a flurry of finger-pointing, with the head of Flint's Department of Public Works laying the blame on the inclement weather, The city publicly announced the spill on August 18 but didn't disclose the volume of the spill until filing a partial report with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy on Tuesday, August 20. The water treatment plant has 10 settling tanks, similar to massive swimming pools that hold millions of gallons of sewage. Last year wasn't much better This latest water problem comes just one week after the Flint River Keeper's Office proclaimed that fishermen, kayakers, and boaters were returning to the Flint River. "The water quality has been very good this year so far," said David Dixon, a Flint River Keeper Board Member on August 15. This wasn't the case last year, More sewage spills occurred in June, July and then again in August of 2018. City officials decided to spend $1.5 million to repair 10 lift stations that were needing immediate attention. That seemed to do the trick until December that year when heavy rains caused 1,2 million gallons of sewage to spill into the river. The city is now seeking a $34 million state sewer revolving loan to fund the improvements on its wishlist. "We're going to get to a point where we can't treat our wastewater and sewage anymore," Bincsik said at the time. "We won't have to talk about drinking water anymore, because we'll talk about nothing but the raw sewage that gets discharged into the Flint River." In related news, earlier this year, the city sought a waiver that would have eliminated its duty to test water for bacteria after sewage spills like the one that happened on Sunday. The request was denied in June by the Genesee County Health Department. 