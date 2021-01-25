By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics After a four-year hiatus, family pets have returned to the White House. First dogs, Major and Champ Biden moved into the Executive Mansion on Sunday. It may take the two pets a couple of days to check out their new digs. First Lady Jill Biden took the two canines on a tour of the grounds and photos provided by the White House show just how much the two dogs are already enjoying their new home. Champ joined the Bidens in 2008 just before they moved into the vice-presidential mansion in Washington. Since moving in, Champ has been “enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace,' while the younger dog, Major, has been having a great time “running around on the South Lawn.” Paw to paw And heart to heart We’re now with our parents No longer apart 🐾Champ and Major Biden #DOTUS The Oval Pawffice And in a history-making first for a presidential pet, Major is the first shelter rescue dog to reside in the White House. The president and first lady adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, according to The new First dogs have already amassed a loyal following. The two pooches have their own Instagram account, Former President Donald Trump was the first president in over 100 years — since William McKinley was president, in 1897, to not have a dog in the White House, reports Champ gete a little extra TLC from First Lady Jill Biden. Official White House Photo/Adam Schultz The new First Pets are the first in the White House since President Barack Obama left office in 2017 and moved to a DC neighborhood nearby with his Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny. Digital Journal just could not resist adding another #BernieMeme we found on Champ and Major's Instagram site. The First Dogs are saying, "Our friend Ollie from @barkofboston did this. Best one we’ve seen so far and the only #BernieMeme we’ll pawst here. If @barkofboston doesn’t deserve a follow for this, we don’t know who does, really. Awooof!" I am once again asking you to cradle me like an actual infant at all times. The Oval Pawffice The New York Post is reporting that First Lady Jill Biden’s office said that Champ, 12, and Major, 3, spent the first week of their dad’s administration at their family's home in Wilmington, Delaware, while the Bidens settled into their new home in Washington. But Champ and Major were reunited with the first lady and President Biden on Sunday.First Lady Jill Biden took the two canines on a tour of the grounds and photos provided by the White House show just how much the two dogs are already enjoying their new home.Champ joined the Bidens in 2008 just before they moved into the vice-presidential mansion in Washington. Since moving in, Champ has been “enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace,' while the younger dog, Major, has been having a great time “running around on the South Lawn.”And in a history-making first for a presidential pet, Major is the first shelter rescue dog to reside in the White House. The president and first lady adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, according to The Hill. The new First dogs have already amassed a loyal following. The two pooches have their own Instagram account, The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸. The two pooches already have over 96,000 followers.Former President Donald Trump was the first president in over 100 years — since William McKinley was president, in 1897, to not have a dog in the White House, reports CBS News. During a rally in 2019, Trump told his supporters that he "wouldn't mind having" a dog, "but I don't have any time."The new First Pets are the first in the White House since President Barack Obama left office in 2017 and moved to a DC neighborhood nearby with his Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.Digital Journal just could not resist adding another #BernieMeme we found on Champ and Major's Instagram site. The First Dogs are saying, "Our friend Ollie from @barkofboston did this. Best one we’ve seen so far and the only #BernieMeme we’ll pawst here. If @barkofboston doesn’t deserve a follow for this, we don’t know who does, really. Awooof!" More about first dogs, Major, Champ, first shelter rescue dog, Joe biden first dogs Major Champ first shelter rescue... Joe biden