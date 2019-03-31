China canola ban adds to Trudeau's troubled China relations

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics China appears to be ramping up pressure on Justin Trudeau in a feud that already had the Canadian prime minister facing increasingly tense relations with few good options. Several explanations given by China of canola ban China has often explained the ban as resulting from concerns about canola quality due to insect infestation as reported in a recent A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Trudeau has also showed some concern about two Canadians held in China on national security grounds. On top of this he is no doubt under pressure from the US to ban Huawei from Canadian 5G wireless networks. The US has been putting pressure on EU countries to do so but the EU has left banning to individual states as reported in a At this point as the extradition proceedings against Wanzhou are in process Trudeau cannot legally intervene in Meng's case. At the same time Trump has hinted that the arrest is politically motivated in that she could be a bargaining chip in US China trade talks. Perhaps Canada was unwise to carry out the US arrest request in the first place. The arrest may have been carried out without concern for Wanzhou's rights as well. Meng Zhou suing Canada As a Reactions to Chinese move: Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China said referring to an earlier agreement with China re canola exports: “This is part of the usual playbook that is used by China. Nothing has changed in the meantime -- except we have entered into this big bilateral crisis following the arrest of Ms. Meng.” Canada had shipped $4.4 billion worth of canola according to the Canola Council of Canada. Trudeau is considering sending a delegation to China to discuss the rejected orders with the Chinese. Jim Everson of the Canola Council supported the idea of sending a delegation to China to discuss the issues they have raised. Trudeau is considering sending a delegation to China to discuss the rejected orders with the Chinese.Jim Everson of the Canola Council supported the idea of sending a delegation to China to discuss the issues they have raised. He said farmers are quite perplexed by what the issues are. Wang Peng of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Remnin University of China claimed that in spite of the canola pressure China was actually backing away from an adversarial stance: “The tough strategy has not worked so well. China has realized that Canada is much more reliant on America than China. Therefore China’s strategy has become more rational, effective and realistic.” He said China should not expect to be able to use pressure to stop legal cooperation between the US and Canada since the two countries share an extradition treaty. Peng says that China should concentrate on a legal to fight to free Meng. Wang said: “Legal methods have become the mainstream approach. 