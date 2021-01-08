By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics In comments on Thursday, President Elect Joe Biden made it clear that he regarded pro-Trump demonstrators entering the US Capitol building as domestic terrorists.. Biden's remarks Biden plans new legislation against domestic terrorism Back last November the Wall Street Journal reported that Biden planned as a priority passing legislation against domestic terrorism. The storming of the Capitol will no doubt hasten Biden's formulation of domestic terror-related legislation. There are worries that such legislation could negatively impact civil liberties in the United States. Red flag laws Biden took credit for and supported the Patriot Act The Patriot Act greatly increased the federal government's surveillance powers. Biden claims that the act was modeled on an anti-terrorism bill he wrote after the 1994 Oklahoma bombing which never became law. In a 2002 Senate hearing Biden also sought credit for creating the Patriot Act. Democrat Elissa Slotkin (D-Mi) also supports domestic anti-terrorism legislation Democrats in the US Congress also support making legislation on domestic terrorism a priority. Elissa Slotkin a former Pentagon official and CIA analyst in a Biden speaking in Wilmington Delaware said: Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple.”Back last November the Wall Street Journal reported that Biden planned as a priority passing legislation against domestic terrorism. The storming of the Capitol will no doubt hasten Biden's formulation of domestic terror-related legislation. There are worries that such legislation could negatively impact civil liberties in the United States. The Biden transition team is considering red flag laws that give law enforcement officers more power to confiscate guns: "A proposal for the Biden presidency’s first 100 days, now with Mr. Biden’s transition team for consideration, also calls for passing more red-flag laws, which allow authorities to temporarily take guns from people deemed dangerous, some of the people said."The Patriot Act greatly increased the federal government's surveillance powers. Biden claims that the act was modeled on an anti-terrorism bill he wrote after the 1994 Oklahoma bombing which never became law. In a 2002 Senate hearing Biden also sought credit for creating the Patriot Act. Biden said: . “Civil libertarians were opposed to itRight after 1994, and you can ask the attorney general this, because I got a call when he introduced the Patriot Act. He said, ‘Joe, I’m introducing the act basically as you wrote it in 1994.'”Democrats in the US Congress also support making legislation on domestic terrorism a priority. Elissa Slotkin a former Pentagon official and CIA analyst in a tweet said: "The post 9/11 era is over. The single greatest national security threat right now is our internal division. The threat of domestic terrorism. The polarization that threatens our democracy. If we don't reconnect our two Americas, the threats will not have to come from the outside." More about Joe Bideb, Stornimg of US Capitol, Domestic terrorists More news from Joe Bideb Stornimg of US Capit... Domestic terrorists