By By Karen Graham 48 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump plans to order meat-processing plants to continue operating, declaring them critical infrastructure as the nation confronts growing disruptions to the food supply. "There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed," he added. Nearly two dozen meat processing plants, from beef to pork and chicken, have closed after clusters of employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW). Of the 6,500 employees affected, 20 have died. Smithfield processing plant in Smithfield, Virginia Nyttend Three of the nation's largest pork producers - Tyson Fresh Foods, Smithfield Foods, JBS - have shut down indefinitely. Because of closures and partial shutdowns of meatpacking plants, Social Distancing problems Meat processing plants are ruthless when it comes to keeping costs down while increasing efficiency. So much so that they have contributed to the dangerous conditions revealed once the coronavirus hit. "There are many serious safety and health hazards in the meatpacking industry," the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says It all boils down to the simple fact that meat companies have been speeding up their production lines, and this requires more workers who have to stand close together. Meat processing plants are different from, say, a cereal plant. There, workers operate machinery that packages, shapes, or produces the food. Broilers in a production house. Larry Rena/USDA With meat, This close-quarters way of working has turned meatpacking facilities into incubators for the coronavirus, even though the owners of the facilities say they are trying to balance protecting workers with ensuring that Americans don't face meat shortages. Major meat processors say they have put protocols into place - like temperature checks and plexiglass to encourage social distancing in some areas and to help keep their workers safe. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Triumph Foods pork processing facility April 28, 2017. The facility houses 2,800 employees in St. Joseph, Mo. U.S. Department of Agriculture/Preston Keres Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act The closures of so many meat processing plants has raised the fear of a break in the nation's food supply chain, which President Trump played down today. "There's plenty of supply," he said, per In comments to the media, Trump said he will sign an executive order on Tuesday to shield meatpacking companies from legal liability from worker claims of not being adequately protected. There was no mention of how the executive order was going to address worker safety, though. The order just means the employees have to stay on the job. “We only wish that this administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it does about meat, pork, and poultry products,” said Stuart Applebaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, according to Tyson Foods took out a full-page ad in several newspapers on Sunday, warning that the closure of food-processing plants due to the coronavirus is “breaking” the supply chain. There was no mention of how the executive order was going to address worker safety, though. The order just means the employees have to stay on the job."We only wish that this administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it does about meat, pork, and poultry products," said Stuart Applebaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, according to Forbes.