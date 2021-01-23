By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is repeating his calls for economic retaliation for the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, or at least some compensation for TC Energy and the province for the loss of billions of dollars. The death blow to the bitterly-disputed project that would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of heavy oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska was hailed by environmentalists and indigenous groups. “Whatever limited benefit that Keystone was projected to provide now has to be obviously reconsidered with the economy of today,” said Gina McCarthy, Biden’s leading domestic climate policy coordinator at the White House, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau covered topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to environmental protections in his phone call with US President Joe Biden Lars Hagberg, AFP/File Biden speaks with Justin Trudeau Two days later, Biden made his first call to another world leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. During the call, the two leaders Trudeau raised Canada’s disappointment with the United States’ decision on the Keystone XL pipeline, according to Folks will remember that in 2017, Trudeau - Jason Kenney Michael Swan (CC BY-ND 2.0) Ottawa pressured to push-back on canceled permit All this leads up to a letter from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to Trudeau and comes one day after a First Ministers meeting where Ontario's Doug Ford, Saskatchewan's Scott Moe, and Quebec's François Legault all pushed the prime minister to take action over Biden's "Buy American" policy. In his letter, Kenney accused Trudeau of not advocating strong enough for the pipeline project, reports "By retroactively revoking the presidential permit for this project without taking the time to discuss it with their longest standing ally, the United States is setting a deeply disturbing precedent for any future projects and collaboration between our two nations," the letter reads. Activists and members of different tribes block a road near Mount Rushmore as they protest the US government in Keystone, South Dakota on July 3, 2020, ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP "The fact that it was a campaign promise makes it no less offensive. Our country has never surrendered our vital economic interests because a foreign government campaigned against them." Kenney then asked that Trudeau seek "proportional economic consequences" for the revocation of the pipeline permit. "At the very least, I call upon the government of Canada to press the U.S. Administration to compensate TC Energy and the Government of Alberta for billions of dollars of costs incurred in the construction of Keystone XL to date." Canada is the world’s fourth-biggest crude producer but has been grappling for years with congestion on pipelines for a number of years. 