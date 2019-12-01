By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Odd News On Thanksgiving Day in the US Dan Milano a Twitter user and producer for Now This News shared a video of his brother Greg sculpting a model of the Tesla Cybertruck out of potatoes. The mashed potato Tesla truck The potato Cybertruck had a shorter life span than the real truck's windows Dan called the Cybertruck model the Tatertruck. It was doused in gravy shortly after being finished as shown on the appended video. No doubt it was fitting the truck carry something such as gravy. Another Greg mashed potato sculpture Lego model of the Cybertruck The truck does resemble the angular style of the truck quite well. As seen in the appended video he skillfully scoops out the back to create a truck bed and even made a ramp out from the back end. Greg even recreated the two holes in the back windows where Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen smashed the truck's shatter proof glass windows with a steel ball. Musk said after the incident: "Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch.” Musk tweeted. “Guess we have some improvements to make before production hah.” However, later he argued that the glass broke because a sledge hammer had been used against the door previously by Franz to show its toughness and it had cracked the glass. However, Franz also managed to break the glass in the back door as well. The incident has been called "Windowgate"Dan called the Cybertruck model the Tatertruck. It was doused in gravy shortly after being finished as shown on the appended video. No doubt it was fitting the truck carry something such as gravy. Dan posted a link to Greg's Instagram account with videos and photos that include an mashed potato sculpture of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. Greg makes a mashterpiece every year. No doubt many in the internet community hopes he produces his creations more frequently in 2020. Lego reacted to the shattered window incident by creating its own model which it claimed was shatterproof: "Lego even went so far as to tweet out a picture of a “truck” that was made of wheels and three Lego pieces, and which Lego said was “guaranteed shatterproof” in reaction to the Cybertruck’s windows shattering during a demonstration at the vehicle’s unveiling on Nov. 21." More about Tesla, mashed potato Cybertruck, Dan Milano More news from Tesla mashed potato Cybert... Dan Milano