By By Karen Graham 47 mins ago in Environment Venice - Most of us already know that Venice is sinking - However, the city has now become the poster child of the problems facing all coastal cities. "Acqua alta" conditions, the term locals use for when the water gets high, has become all too frequent. The fact that people were able to smile today is a testament to the determination, ingenuity, and grit of the citizens of the centuries-old city that was built was built in a lagoon. The high of 110-115 cm (3.6-3.7 feet) of water expected midday in Venice today was a welcome improvement after the past week when the so-called "acqua alta," or high waters, exceeded a level of 150 cm three times. Yes, Venice is sinking and Venice is home to some 50,000 residents but receives 36 million global visitors each year. Filippo MONTEFORTE, AFP Climate change impacts Today, the city of Venice is being conquered by a multitude of problems, many of them man-made. We can chalk-up land subsidence due to the removal of groundwater supplies over the centuries, high tides, rainfall, and 100-year-floods, but now we have to factor in the consequences of man-made climate change. And this is important because climate change impacts do not happen in isolation. However, He says "they are also well-versed in the notion that in the relatively short time that a new climate stimulus has been around us, things are going to function differently." Much of Venice was left under water this week after the highest tide in 50 years ripped through the historic Italian city Filippo MONTEFORTE, AFP So, let's get back to Venice and its issues. Venice is situated on a group of 118 small islands that are separated by canals and linked by over 400 bridges in a shallow lagoon. While there are no historical records that deal directly with the founding of Venice, suffice to say The early inhabitants of the city built their homes on top of alder tree trunks, sunk deep into the lagoon until bedrock was hit. To protect against invaders from the mainland, they also diverted the waters from rivers that flowed into the lagoon - preventing sediment from filling the area around the city. During the 20th century, when many artesian wells were sunk into the periphery of the lagoon to draw water for the local industry, Venice began to subside. It was realized that removing water from the aquifer was the cause of the sinking so a ban on artesian wells was instituted in the 1960s. Aerial view of Venice with the bridge to the mainland. User:Chris 73 What does the future hold? Today, also, the 100-year-floods that inundated the city are occurring with greater frequency. According to This could become far more common by 2100, recurring every five months, according to a recent report by the An Italian fire and rescue service picure shows the damaged River Countess tourist boat and the MSC Opera after a collision which sparked renewed debate about large ships docking in Venice Handout, Vigili del Fuoco/AFP Today, like the Venetians of old, people are still trying to hold back the tides and keep the city from sinking. "It's a city full of history," said Vladimiro Cavagnis, a fourth-generation Venetian gondolier who chauffeurs tourists on the city's trademark boats. "A history that, little by little, with water, will end up like Atlantis. People are destroyed, anguished, sad. They see a city that is disappearing." "A history that, little by little, with water, will end up like Atlantis. People are destroyed, anguished, sad. They see a city that is disappearing."