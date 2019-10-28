By By Karen Graham 58 mins ago in Environment A new wildfire, called the Getty Fire, broke out this morning in Los Angeles' posh Sherman Oaks neighborhood, while in northern California, the Kincade Fire has grown to 66,231 acres, and is just 5 percent contained. The area of the Getty Fire is known for its high-value homes owned by celebrities. About 2,600 customers were without power in parts of Bel-Air, Westwood, and Brentwood said the LA Department of Water and Power (LADWP). NBA star LeBron James was among the many residents who evacuated. Mandatory evacuations are in place for parts of the area. Students at Mount Saint Mary's University, a private all-women's Catholic school near UCLA, were among those evacuated, the university tweeted. "This is a very dynamic fire and all residents west of the 405 Freeway and south of Sunset need to be vigilant and stay informed following LAFD," the fire department said. VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters fighting wildfire on three fronts. Working to protect lives and property earlier in Santa Clarita, CA. #TickFire @LACoFDPIO (media ok to use with credit) pic.twitter.com/XZEOlS3ZxL — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 25, 2019 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the Getty Fire is undergoing an active arson investigation. "We're not ruling out anything," LA Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said. So far, the fire has burned 618 acres, destroyed eight homes and damaged five more. The Getty Fire is just one of 16 wildfires burning across the state, according to Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas The Kincade Fire is an inferno By Monday morning, the Kincade Fire in Sonoma California had grown to over 66,000 acres. Two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, Jonathan Cox of Cal Fire said during a press conference Sunday. One suffered minor burn injuries, but another suffered significant burn injuries and had to be airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center. Praying for all those affected by these California fires & prayers for our brave firefighters. Watching some of the footage & videos of people having to drive through these is pretty scary. #californiawildfires #CaliforniaFire #firefighters pic.twitter.com/F7VwFiRqfE — Jennifer LaCharite (@JenLaCharite) October 28, 2019 To put the size of the Kincade Fire in perspective, it had grown to 103 square miles by Monday morning, up from 85 square miles Sunday night - making the fire more than twice the size of San Francisco. The latest count shows that 96 structures have been destroyed and another16 structures have been damaged. Officials say nearly 80,000 structures are threatened. The National Weather Service said there were "clearly challenging conditions on the firelines" on Sunday. The forecast calls for a lessening of the winds today, however, Tuesday will bring another extreme wind event and there is no rain in the forecast for the rest of this month. Wildfire Today Firefighters' efforts will be focused on containment before winds are forecast to pick up again Tuesday night. "Today when the wind shifts, it doesn't give us that much of a calming sensation because in the northeast corner, it has not been wind tested yet," said Steve Volmer, a fire behavior analyst with Cal Fire. "That's the area of most importance that we are looking at today, because that's the area where the wind is going to have the tendency to blow some of those embers across the line." 