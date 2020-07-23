By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific Ocean threatens the Hawaiian Islands. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eight is spinning about 415 miles from Port O'Connor, Texas. And in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Friday. Hurricane Douglas churns toward Hawaii National Hurricane Center Douglas's present motion is expected to continue for the next several days when it will gradually decrease in forward speed and make a slight turn toward the west. Some strengthening is possible today before a gradual weakening starts on Friday and continues through the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km). By the time the storm reaches Hawaii, it will either be at hurricane or near-hurricane strength, according to Tropical Storm Gonzalo may be first Hurricane of Atlantic Season As of Thursday afternoon, a Hurricane Watch was in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Some re-strengthening is possible during the next couple of days, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, however, its National Hurricane Center Tropical Depression Eight Expected to Become a Tropical Storm Tropical Depression Eight is tracking through the Gulf of Mexico and is likely to become a tropical storm before it slides inland over Texas by Saturday, according to Looking at the National Hurricane Center With the latest update comes new tropical storm warnings 0 issued for a portion of the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. Because observations have indicated a strengthening of the thunderstorms associated with this system, Tropical Depression 8 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Hanna before it reaches the coast either late Friday or Saturday. Placing numerous resources on standby across the state in anticipation of severe weather spurring from a Tropical Depression in the Gulf.



Texans should heed the guidance from local officials & remain vigilant to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.https://t.co/xaiQCXq7Iy — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 23, 2020

Even as tropical storms have been breaking records right and left for which one is the earliest in the season, thankfully, they have so far, been weak and short-lived. That being said, we will take a closer look at what is ahead for the U.S.