Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTropical storm warnings for Northern Bahamas now in effect

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday evening for the Bahamas, less than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated the commonwealth's northwest region as a Category 5 hurricane.
The 8:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center puts Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in a stationary position about 235 miles (380 kilometers southeast of Great Abaco Island and 310 miles (500 kilometers) southeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.
Maximum sustained winds are presently 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts. The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.
The system is expected to move along or over the east coast of central Florida on Saturday. Residents in the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast areas can expect wet and windy conditions with an isolated tornado threat, according to local station, WPBF.com.
The Bahamas and Central Florida could see as much as 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, however, there is no storm surge anticipated at this time.
The ill-defined center of the tropical system was confirmed by satellite, surface observation, and reconnaissance aircraft. The system is expected to move slowly toward the northwest by early Friday, according to NBC News, and this motion is forecast to continue during the next 2 days. On this track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas on Friday, and along or over the east coast of Florida on Saturday.
More about Tropical storm, Bahamas, Tropical storm warning, storm surge, Rainfall
 
Latest News
Top News
Cubans fear return to 90s austerity amid cuts
Natalie Portman joins Hollywood space race with 'Lucy in the Sky'
Turkey says Cyprus 'ghost town' to be opened
Review: Craig Morgan melts hearts with latest single, remembers late son Special
Odds just got better for tropical depression or storm by Friday
New US ambassador takes up post at United Nations
Op-Ed: Rollback of clean water rule gives us even more polluted water
Is Apple serious about integrating cryptocurrency? Special
Hide and squeak: scientists reveal the playful lives of rats
Adam Lambert and Queen urge world leaders to prioritize oceans