As of the latest National Hurricane Center advisory,
Tropical Storm Hanna is about 200 miles (420 kilometers) east of Corpus Cristi, Texas, moving to the west-northwest at a leisurely 9 mph (15 kph). This motion should continue today, however, a turn toward the west is expected tonight, followed by a westward to west-southwestward motion through the weekend.
Reports from the NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches). Satellite imagery shows this system is producing increasingly concentrated thunderstorms, especially on its southern side.
Maximum sustained winds are presently at 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. There will be some gradual strengthening as the tropical storm makes landfall, but steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the storm's center.
Heavy rain threat with Hanna
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande River to San Luis Pass, Texas. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 to 36 hours.
Flooding rainfall will likely be the greatest threat from from the storm system, with 3 to 6 inches expected and isolated amounts up to 12 inches expected in South Texas and parts of northeast Mexico, according to CNN meteorologists.
Some bands of showers and thunderstorms
from Hanna will sweep into the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coasts Friday. Heavier rain may arrive along parts of the Texas coast overnight Friday night into Saturday morning and continue Saturday as the center makes landfall.