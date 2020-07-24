By By Karen Graham 59 mins ago in Environment The system that formed in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression Eight on Wednesday night, strengthened into Tropical Storm Hanna late Thursday night. Hanna will best be remembered for its flood potential. Reports from the NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches). Satellite imagery shows this system is producing increasingly concentrated thunderstorms, especially on its southern side. NEW: Tropical Storm #Hanna has strengthened as of the 11 a.m. ET advisory, with wind speeds of 45 mph.



Landfall is expected tomorrow near Corpus Christi. pic.twitter.com/8tmiYcYOi3 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 24, 2020 Maximum sustained winds are presently at 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. There will be some gradual strengthening as the tropical storm makes landfall, but steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the storm's center. Heavy rain threat with Hanna A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande River to San Luis Pass, Texas. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 to 36 hours. Police and lifeguards are clearing out Whitecap Beach ahead of Tropical Storm #Hanna. Beaches in the Corpus Christi area were ordered to close at noon. #TropicalStormHanna @accuweather pic.twitter.com/WDQLfwYUBp — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) July 24, 2020 Flooding rainfall will likely be the greatest threat from from the storm system, with 3 to 6 inches expected and isolated amounts up to 12 inches expected in South Texas and parts of northeast Mexico, according to CNN meteorologists. Some bands of showers and thunderstorms from Hanna will sweep into the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coasts Friday. Heavier rain may arrive along parts of the Texas coast overnight Friday night into Saturday morning and continue Saturday as the center makes landfall.