Tropical Storm Fay expected to make landfall in New Jersey Friday

article imageTropical Storm Fay expected to make landfall in New Jersey Friday

By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
Tropical Storm Fay is quickly moving up the East Coast and, while not a major storm, will bring the threat of locally flooding rain, gusty winds, and poor beach conditions through early Saturday to parts of the Northeast.
With maximum sustained winds of near 60 mph (95 kph), along with higher gusts, Tropical Storm Fay, the earliest recorded 'F' storm in Atlantic Basin history, is forecast to move near the New Jersey coast this afternoon and evening and move inland over the mid-Atlantic and northeast United States tonight and Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds have already hit the Delaware coast today, leading to poor beach conditions and gusty winds. This will be the case along parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts into tonight and Saturday.
Most all of the rain associated with Fay is to the north and northwest of its center, spreading up the Jersey Shore into southern New England and southern New York.
Fay is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximums of 7 inches along and near the track from Delaware
northward into New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, and southern New England.
Some areas will see flash-flooding and urban flooding, especially where there is poor drainage where the heaviest amounts occur. Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time.
In New Jersey, flooding prompted the shutdown of the George Redding Bridge in Wildwood, New Jersey, Friday morning. Flooding was also seen in Avalon, Sea Isle City, and Stone Harbor, reports Weather.com.
In Philadelphia today, a section of I-76 has been flooded near I-676, while other lane and road restrictions are in place. Flash flood watches have been issued from the Delmarva Peninsula to southern New England and the Hudson Valley, including the entire New York City Tri-State metro area, as well as the Albany, Hartford and Philadelphia metros.
