Tropical Storm Fay expected to make landfall in New Jersey Friday

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Tropical Storm Fay is quickly moving up the East Coast and, while not a major storm, will bring the threat of locally flooding rain, gusty winds, and poor beach conditions through early Saturday to parts of the Northeast. Tropical-storm-force winds have already hit the Delaware coast today, leading to poor beach conditions and gusty winds. This will be the case along parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts into tonight and Saturday. Most all of the rain associated with Fay is to the north and northwest of its center, spreading up the Jersey Shore into southern New England and southern New York. 7/10 8AM EDT: A special advisory has been issued to expand the Tropical Storm Warning southward, with tropical storm conditions expected soon over portions of the Delaware coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Fay pic.twitter.com/EaSJUviXlk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2020 Fay is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with northward into New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, and southern New England. Some areas will see flash-flooding and urban flooding, especially where there is poor drainage where the heaviest amounts occur. Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time. As of the 11 a.m. ET update, Tropical Storm #Fay has strengthened with wind speeds of 60 mph. It is expected to make landfall in the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/WWI7IPB3hP — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 10, 2020 In New Jersey, flooding prompted the shutdown of the George Redding Bridge in Wildwood, New Jersey, Friday morning. Flooding was also seen in Avalon, Sea Isle City, and Stone Harbor, reports In Philadelphia today, a section of I-76 has been flooded near I-676, while other lane and road restrictions are in place. Flash flood watches have been issued from the Delmarva Peninsula to southern New England and the Hudson Valley, including the entire New York City Tri-State metro area, as well as the Albany, Hartford and Philadelphia metros. With maximum sustained winds of near 60 mph (95 kph), along with higher gusts, Tropical Storm Fay, the earliest recorded 'F' storm in Atlantic Basin history, is forecast to move near the New Jersey coast this afternoon and evening and move inland over the mid-Atlantic and northeast United States tonight and Saturday.Tropical-storm-force winds have already hit the Delaware coast today, leading to poor beach conditions and gusty winds. This will be the case along parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts into tonight and Saturday.Most all of the rain associated with Fay is to the north and northwest of its center, spreading up the Jersey Shore into southern New England and southern New York.Fay is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximums of 7 inches along and near the track from Delawarenorthward into New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, and southern New England.Some areas will see flash-flooding and urban flooding, especially where there is poor drainage where the heaviest amounts occur. Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time.In New Jersey, flooding prompted the shutdown of the George Redding Bridge in Wildwood, New Jersey, Friday morning. Flooding was also seen in Avalon, Sea Isle City, and Stone Harbor, reports Weather.com. In Philadelphia today, a section of I-76 has been flooded near I-676, while other lane and road restrictions are in place. Flash flood watches have been issued from the Delmarva Peninsula to southern New England and the Hudson Valley, including the entire New York City Tri-State metro area, as well as the Albany, Hartford and Philadelphia metros. More about Tropical storm fay, us east coast, Landfall in New Jersey, National hurricane center Tropical storm fay us east coast Landfall in New Jers... National hurricane c...