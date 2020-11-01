Tropical Storm Eta nears Central America — Will become hurricane

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Forecasters said they expected the newly-formed Tropical storm Eta to become a hurricane by Monday, shortly after the system formed in the Caribbean and tied the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season. Eta's present motion - with a little decrease in forward speed - is expected to last through the night on Sunday. A slower motion toward the west-southwest is forecast on Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the storm is expected to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Tuesday morning. Eta is forecast to intensify into a strong Category 1 hurricane late Monday as it approached Central America, specifically Honduras and Nicaragua, according to Watches and Warnings as of 10:00 a.m. EST The government of Nicaragua has issued a Hurricane Warning from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi, while the government of Honduras has issued a Tropical Storm Warning from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border. Sustained tropical storm force winds from Eta are likely to begin within the warning areas by Monday evening and Monday night. Heavy rains and gusty squalls could begin reaching the coast before that time. NHC Eta will pose some serious Eastern Guatemala and southern Belize may see rainfall amounts of from 10 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts near 25 inches. Jamaica, as well as the Cayman Islands and the southern coast of Hispaniola, could see 5 to 10 inches of rain. Again, storm surge with these storms is always a danger, with levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane warning area, and 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of Honduras within the tropical storm warning area. It is too early to give a definitive forecast as to what will happen after Eta makes landfall - with two scenarios being possible. One, Eta could end up dissipating over Central America, and Two - Eta could move back over the Caribbean and this could lead to a reorganizing system over the northwest Caribbean late in the week ahead. As of the 10:00 a.m. EST advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Eta is about 226 miles (360 kilometers) northeast of Kingston, Jamaica, moving to the west at 15 mph (24 kph). The storm is carrying maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts.Eta's present motion - with a little decrease in forward speed - is expected to last through the night on Sunday. A slower motion toward the west-southwest is forecast on Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the storm is expected to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Tuesday morning.Eta is forecast to intensify into a strong Category 1 hurricane late Monday as it approached Central America, specifically Honduras and Nicaragua, according to Weather.com. The government of Nicaragua has issued a Hurricane Warning from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi, while the government of Honduras has issued a Tropical Storm Warning from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border.Eta will pose some serious rainfall and flooding risks. Rainfall amounts in central and northern Nicaragua and into much of Honduras are forecast to be between 10 and 20 inches with isolated amounts of 35 inches.Eastern Guatemala and southern Belize may see rainfall amounts of from 10 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts near 25 inches. Jamaica, as well as the Cayman Islands and the southern coast of Hispaniola, could see 5 to 10 inches of rain.Again, storm surge with these storms is always a danger, with levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua within the hurricane warning area, and 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of Honduras within the tropical storm warning area.It is too early to give a definitive forecast as to what will happen after Eta makes landfall - with two scenarios being possible. One, Eta could end up dissipating over Central America, and Two - Eta could move back over the Caribbean and this could lead to a reorganizing system over the northwest Caribbean late in the week ahead. More about Tropical Storm Eta, ties for most named storms, Central america, hurricane by Monday, '2005 hurricane season Tropical Storm Eta ties for most named ... Central america hurricane by Monday 2005 hurricane seaso...