As if a global pandemic, record-high temperatures, a raging wildfire, and news of approaching winds weren't bad enough, Los Angeles County residents are being told to stay inside to avoid exposure to potentially toxic ash. My first twitter post ever: view from Highland Oaks neighborhood, Arcadia #BobCatFire pic.twitter.com/6GYA54KedT — Lisa Rawcliffe (@LisaRawcliffe5) September 7, 2020 Not only is the fine ash raining down in the San Gabriel Valley, but in neighborhoods in Glendale, Pico Rivera, Whittier, Santa Monica, and Redondo Beach, according to "That falling ash doesn't just look ominous. It may contain toxic chemicals, including some polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and metals such as arsenic or lead, that can be released from burned materials," said Nahal Mogharabi, director of communications for the South Coast AQMD, reports the They are also advising the public to avoid skin contact with the ash and for those people with respiratory problems to stay indoors. Absolutely crazy #atmoschem in Pasadena/LA today. Ash falling from the pyrocumulus literally in my backyard. Temps and ozone peaking above 110 F (43 C) and 200 ppb, respectively. It's time to put that sarcophagus back in the ground and return 2020 to regularly scheduled vibes!! pic.twitter.com/B0Jc6tl6O6 — Ryan Ward (@climateryan) September 7, 2020 Besides the ash and smoke, and terrible heat that reached into the triple digits in many areas, the National Weather Service is forecasting the Santa Ana winds are forecast to begin blowing through Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Tuesdaqy and Wednesday. Update on El Dorado Fire The El Dorado Fire in Southern California's San Bernardino County has scorched 10,574 acres as of Tuesday morning and is only 16 percent contained, according to This is the fire that was caused by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" used at a gender-reveal party on Saturday morning in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire investigators. Video footage from yesterday afternoon on the #ElDoradoFire in the mountain just above Jefferson street. What started as a typical burn op but then the weather changed without warning. Spot fires took off 360* and we had to hunker down in the black. @CAL_FIRE @AnaheimFire pic.twitter.com/P8DIwjZSGh — SoCalFirePhoto (@SoCalFirePhoto) September 7, 2020 The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and Los Angeles County officials are warning residents of poor air quality caused by smoke and ash from the Bobcat Fire that is still blazing - having burned 8,553 acres at 0 percent containment after breaking out at 12:22 p.m. Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area of the forest.