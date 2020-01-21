By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Madrid - Spain’s new government declared a national climate emergency on Tuesday, joining over two dozen countries, stating that they will send legislation to parliament within 100 days to address the issue. Full details of the proposed climate emergency plan will be made public after the plan is approved by the parliament. Officials are looking at converting the region's farming industry to produce zero carbon emissions and eliminate emissions from buses and trucks in the country, according to The declaration on Tuesday came as Spain is experiencing an unusually harsh winter, with several killed at the end of last year in similarly extreme weather. Scientists say that the decade just ended was also the warmest ever measured on Earth, and 2019 was the second warmest year on record. Also on Tuesday, as Spain was doing what they believe is the right thing to do in addressing the climate crisis, President Donald Trump attacked climate activists as "To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse," Trump said. "They are the errors of yesterday's fortune tellers and we have them and I have them and they want to see us do badly, but we don't let that happen," he added. The Associated Press is reporting that cabinet officials have set targets that coincide with the European Union's (EU) goals of reducing net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. They also want 95 percent of Spain's energy to come from renewable sources by 2040.Full details of the proposed climate emergency plan will be made public after the plan is approved by the parliament. Officials are looking at converting the region's farming industry to produce zero carbon emissions and eliminate emissions from buses and trucks in the country, according to The Hill. The declaration on Tuesday came as Storm Gloria battered eastern Spain with strong winds and record waves causing many public services to close. Four people were killed, while the Alicante Airport was forced to temporarily close, disrupting more than 200 flights.Spain is experiencing an unusually harsh winter, with several killed at the end of last year in similarly extreme weather. Scientists say that the decade just ended was also the warmest ever measured on Earth, and 2019 was the second warmest year on record.Also on Tuesday, as Spain was doing what they believe is the right thing to do in addressing the climate crisis, President Donald Trump attacked climate activists as "perennial prophets of doom" on while addressing the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, where the agenda is focused on tackling the climate crisis."To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse," Trump said. "They are the errors of yesterday's fortune tellers and we have them and I have them and they want to see us do badly, but we don't let that happen," he added. More about Spain, climate emergency, European union, Renewable energy, cooperation by all Spain climate emergency European union Renewable energy cooperation by all