Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRewiliding is the solution to rebalancing the climate

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     34 mins ago in Environment
How is climate change affecting the array of species on the planet and natural spaces? Scientists are using biodiversity indicators to provide a measure for reporting on international goals and targets. These suggest the need for rewilding.
There are numerous bidiversity indictors used for different areas in the world. In the U.K., for example, one set of indicators for plants relates to four U.K. broad habitat types: Arable field margins; Broadleaved woodland and hedges; Bog and wet heath; and Lowland grassland.
Taking Europe more generally, the vast majority of protected landscapes across Europe are rated as in poor or bad condition and vital species and their habitats continue to decline. This is outlined in the State of Nature in the EU 2013-2018 assessment, produced by the European Environment Agency.
However measures are compiled, there is a broad consensus developing around rewilding. Rewilding refers to large-scale conservation projects aimed at restoring and protecting natural processes, providing connectivity between such areas, and protecting or reintroducing important species.
The objective of rewilding
A team of scientists are recommending the 'rewilding' of natural landscapes that have been harmed by human exploitation. This activity is regarded as an effective means to address the subject of the climate crisis. At the same time, the process of rewilding address the issue of dwindling wildlife populations.
A report in the science journal Nature ("Global priority areas for ecosystem restoration") finds that if one third of the planet’s most degraded areas were restored, and measures to protect these areas is put in place, this will create environmental conditions where carbon equivalent to half of all human caused greenhouse gas emissions since the industrial revolution.
Overall, the changes will prevent about 70 percent of likely species extinctions, according an review of the research published in The Guardian.
More about rewilding, Ecosystem, Climate change
 
Latest News
Top News
Southern California wildfire explodes: 100,000 to evacuate
Q&A: Air purifier can remove coronavirus from the air Special
Kyle Lowder talks 'The Amityville Harvest,' quarantine, and fans Special
Review: Cali Condors swimming team win first day of ISL Match 4 Special
Massive Nitro data breach impacts Microsoft, Google, and Apple Special
Review: Sean Kanan catches up with Ronn Moss in 'Ronn's Garage' talk show Special
Trump boosted by Supreme Court confirmation days from US election
Op-Ed: Will swearing-in of Barrett be another super-spreader event?
Chatting with Lisa LoCicero: Emmy-nominated actress Special
Armed villagers guard strategic gateway to Nagorno-Karabakh