Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Environment Author, gardener and nature photographer Scott Wright has released his new children's book "Sunflower Circle." Digital Journal has the scoop.

It was eloquently written and beautifully photographed by Wright himself. It ponders the essential question: "What is the circle of life?" The stunning photos in the book tell an additional story as well. The author's goal with this book was to find a way to connect with the natural world, in an anticlimactic way, and it is safe to say that he accomplished this goal, with the help of sunflower seeds and observation.

Sunflower Circle truly transports readers to different realms, and it enhances one's curiosity. For more information on this book, check out the publisher's official website (Children Leading Children). It is also available on Amazon.

The Verdict

Overall, Sunflower Circle by Scott Wright is recommended for readers of all ages, especially early childhood, and elementary school children. This would make a great addition to a school's science curricula on plants or the life cycle. It gives one a deeper appreciation of sunflower seeds, nature, and the environment around them. It will certainly sharpen one's critical thinking and analytical skills. This book garners an A rating.

To learn more about author and photographer Scott Wright and Sunflower Circle, check out the official Children Leading Children homepage