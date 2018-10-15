By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Sacramento - Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) purposefully shut off electricity to nearly 60,000 customers Sunday night, in fear that predicted wind speeds could fuel another wildfire in Northern California. In all, the power shut off affected close to 60,000 customers in Napa, Sonoma, El Dorado, Lake, Amador and Calaveras counties. The "Public Safety Power Shutoff" was in response to "Red Flag" warnings issued over the weekend that predicted wind speeds could fuel another wildfire in Northern California. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of NorCal due to gusty winds & dry conditions tonight through Monday. Please use caution & practice fire safety this weekend! CAwx Dkj92XJd8X — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 13, 2018 Pat Hogan, a senior vice president of electric operations As of noontime Monday, PG&E crews were out inspecting power lines and less than 17,000 customers were still without power. “Most customers are expected to be restored by tonight with some outages potentially lasting into Tuesday,” said Paul Doherty, a PG&E spokesman, reports Image of Thomas Fire near Hwy 150 and Hwy 126, north of Santa Paula (Ventura County) on December 7, 2017. Twitter user Henry Galvan via Cal Fire Why was this done? While it may seem like an extreme move, PG&E is taking wildfire danger very seriously. In March this year, as reported by Digital Journal, PG&E announced it will start switching off power to minimize sparks in vulnerable areas during times of extreme fire danger as part of its new comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program. Over 100 lawsuits — some filed by the counties of Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma — have been filed against PG&E, blaming the company for the flames. Damage estimates top $10 billion. Earlier this month, officials announced two sagging PG&E power lines caused a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and injured a firefighter last year. According to the PG&E, California's biggest utility company, began turning off the lights in California's wine country and other areas near the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday night. Schools in those areas canceled Monday classes.In all, the power shut off affected close to 60,000 customers in Napa, Sonoma, El Dorado, Lake, Amador and Calaveras counties. The "Public Safety Power Shutoff" was in response to "Red Flag" warnings issued over the weekend that predicted wind speeds could fuel another wildfire in Northern California.Pat Hogan, a senior vice president of electric operations said in a statement the "unprecedented move to turn off power to so many customers was a last resort given the extreme fire danger conditions these communities are experiencing."As of noontime Monday, PG&E crews were out inspecting power lines and less than 17,000 customers were still without power. “Most customers are expected to be restored by tonight with some outages potentially lasting into Tuesday,” said Paul Doherty, a PG&E spokesman, reports SF Gate . “Power restoration time depends on weather conditions and if repairs are needed.”While it may seem like an extreme move, PG&E is taking wildfire danger very seriously. In March this year, as reported by Digital Journal, PG&E announced it will start switching off power to minimize sparks in vulnerable areas during times of extreme fire danger as part of its new comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program.Over 100 lawsuits — some filed by the counties of Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma — have been filed against PG&E, blaming the company for the flames. Damage estimates top $10 billion. Earlier this month, officials announced two sagging PG&E power lines caused a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and injured a firefighter last year.According to the Associated Press, San Diego Gas & Electric in Southern California cut off about 12,000 customers during high winds and wildfires last December, only to have some customers complain. And that is something customers are going to need to live with. More about California, High winds, PG&E, power shut off, safety reasons California High winds PG E power shut off safety reasons six counties Wildfires