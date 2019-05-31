By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The Philippine's House of Representatives has approved a third and final reading of the "Graduation Legacy for the Environment Act," which would require all graduating students to plant at least 10 trees each before they can graduate. "The educational system shall be a locus for propagating ethical and sustainable use of natural resources among the young to ensure the cultivation of a socially responsible and conscious citizenry," reads the Graduation Legacy for the Environment Act Proponents of the bill say the legislation could provide as many as And taking a tradition one step further, the planting of trees will instill social consciousness in young people, leading to an environmental understanding for future generations and hopefully lead to further ecological initiatives. File photo: Clear cutting. Joseph Boltrukiewicz A simple yet brilliant program The authors of the bill did their homework. In the bill's explanatory note, Alejano explained the trees could be planted in forest lands, mangrove and protected areas, ancestral domains, civil and military reservations, urban areas under the greening plan of the local government units, inactive and abandoned mine sites, and other suitable lands. There is a provision for planting indigenous tree species, but all trees must be appropriate to the location, climate, and topography of an area. The Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education are tasked with implementing the program, in partnership with the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Agriculture, Department of Agrarian Reform, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples and other government agencies. Hearing about how different countries are combating global warming is always uplifting. The Philippines is one of the world's most deforested countries. Forest cover dropped from 70 to 20 percent during the 20th century, primarily due to illegal logging, which still remains a problem. Added to this is the lack of trees in certain areas that have exacerbated flooding and landslides, so adding trees will certainly mitigate the risks and the impacts of harsh weather events. The law formalizes a tradition in the Philippines of planting trees upon graduation, which is also hoped to simultaneously combat global climate change. Security, transportation, fire protection amenities, and medical support will also be provided by the appropriate agencies.Hearing about how different countries are combating global warming is always uplifting. The Philippines is one of the world's most deforested countries. Forest cover dropped from 70 to 20 percent during the 20th century, primarily due to illegal logging, which still remains a problem.Added to this is the lack of trees in certain areas that have exacerbated flooding and landslides, so adding trees will certainly mitigate the risks and the impacts of harsh weather events.