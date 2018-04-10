The proposed 2,200-megawatt Turkey Point 6 and 7 reactors would be built at the same facility where FPL already has two operating reactors overlooking Biscayne Bay, about 30 miles south of Miami. FPL spokesman Peter Robbins said they should have the licenses by the end of the month. “It has been nine years. We are very pleased,” Robbins said. “We felt this was an important thing for our customers all along. It gives us an option. When we started this process. We saw a need in terms of growth, and it provides fuel diversity. It is very important for us to have diverse sources of fuel. Nuclear is very stable in terms of fuel prices. It is very reliable and emissions-free." Florida Light and Power geared up for Hurricane Irma Florida Light & Power Spiraling construction costs and delays plague new nuclear plants Robbins did say that FLP will be monitoring the construction of But Robbins failed to mention that the Department of Energy had to shell out $3.7 billion in loan guarantees to Georgia Power and its subsidiaries in October 2017. And that money was in addition to the previous loan guarantees given out by the DOE that included $6.5 billion to Georgia Power and Oglethorpe Power in 2014 and an additional support of $1.8 billion in 2015, according to As a result of the infusion of cash, Georgia Power and its partner utilities are moving forward with completion of its twin AP1000s, despite billions in cost overruns and other problems. The expansion of the Vogtle Power Plant in Georgia is already three years behind schedule. Westinghouse Electric Co. The FLP Application has a lot of departures from accepted rules Florida Trends reports the NRC authorized its Office of New Reactors to grant the licenses to FLP after a I guess it is now time to point out the FLP application was submitted back in 2009. In 2016, the NRC’s Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards did an independent review of the application's safety aspects and the The safety and environmental evaluation reports are available online and they will require a lot of reading and multiple cups of coffee, but one thing is quite obvious - The observations and conclusions the NRC came to do not reflect the current environmental and safety concerns present in today's climate. The Turkey Point Generating Station, near Homestead, Florida, USA. The nuclear power plant is hidden by the oil/gas generating plant in the foreground from this angle. Photo was taken in 2012. Acroterion Let's talk about just a couple of items I found interesting. First, the In the FLP application submitted in 2009, FLP asked for and received an exemption on exclusion zones for the new reactors, based on outdated sea level, air temperature, and climate data. With sea levels rising, where will over 13 million people go? UCAR/Comet What about sea level rise? In 2014, an investigation by FLP's application was based on historical data and they came to the conclusion there would be a one-foot rise in sea level over the course of the new plants' 60 year lifetime. Turkey Point sits on an island in Biscayne Bay. The facility has similar vulnerable backup systems to prevent a meltdown as those of Japan’s Fukushima plant. The biggest difference is that Turkey Point's reactors are sitting 20 feet above sea level. "We are the most vulnerable metropolitan area in the world when it comes to sea level rise," University of Miami professor Harold Wanless told the Miami New Times in 2011, reports The Turkey Point nuclear power plant facility does not use a cooling tower but instead has a five-by-two mile (20-square-mile (52 km2)) network of canals covering nearly 6,000 acres. The canals have caused a number of problems, including pollution of Florida's nearby national parks or the water supply, particularly the Biscayne Aquifer where public drinking water comes from. Over 10 miles of cooling canals at the Turkey Point power plant (shown in the distance) // Source: usgs.gov Department of Homeland Security Then there are the overheating and radioactive materials issues. Twice in 2014, overheating in the canals caused the reactors to shut down. 