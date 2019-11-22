By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Tuktoyaktuk - Canadian researchers working with hunters from the Inuvialuit community of Tuktoyaktuk, in the Northwest Territories in Canada, were surprised to find microplastics in the digestive systems of beluga whales hunted for food. Tuktoyaktuk lies north of the Arctic Circle on the shores of the Arctic Ocean and is the only community in Canada on the Arctic Ocean that is connected to the rest of Canada by road. This settlement has been used by the native Inuvialuit for centuries as a place to harvest caribou and beluga whales. Scientists involved in the study came from Simon Fraser University, the Ocean Wise Conservation Association, and the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Their findings were published in the online Basking in the beauty of belugas...#beluga #belugasanctuary pic.twitter.com/B3xyER8GHa — SEA LIFE Trust (@SeaLifeTrust) November 19, 2019 According to "It actually surprised me at first. I thought, this is a far-north top predator in the Arctic in a fairly remote place," Moore says in an interview. About 350 bits of plastic bits and fibers were found. most of the pieces were less than two millimeters in size, and about half of the total pieces were polyethylene terephthalate (PET), commonly used as bottled water and other drinks containers. According to the study, "We estimate that each whale contained 18 to 147 microplastics in their GI tract (average of 97 ± 42 per individual). Microplastics have now been found in the digestive tracts of healthy bewluga whales harvested for food. Ansgar Walk Using spectroscopy revealed "It definitely tells us they're ubiquitous, they're ending up everywhere," she says. "It's a global problem, it's not a contained local problem, so it's going to take a lot of different actors -- government, industries, and consumers -- to try to limit the flow." Health effects of microplastics Moore believes the belugas acquired their microplastics from prey fish that had already ingested the plastic pieces, adding that their next study will focus on microplastics in beluga prey. However, any health effects on the whales, and subsequently, the humans that consume the meat is unknown at this time. But regardless of if the risks to health are minor or will tend to build up to become a major problem - it is still another health issue on top of a number of other concerns the whales and humans are facing in a changing environment. 