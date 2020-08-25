Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLaura to hit Texas or southwest Louisiana as Category 3 Hurricane

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
Hurricane Laura is intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become a major hurricane prior to striking the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coasts late Wednesday or early Thursday.
The center of the storm is located 625 miles from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and it's moving to the west-northwest at a rapid clip of 17 mph (28 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm's minimum central pressure has dropped to 991 mb (29.26 inches).
Laura is expected to make a turn to the northwest by Wednesday. This will put the storm on a track to approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those areas on Thursday. There will be significant strengthening of the storm over the next 48 hours and Laura will become a major hurricane.
Hurricane conditions from Laura are possible by late Wednesday from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center. Houston, the largest city in the region, is currently under a tropical storm watch. The city has very poor drainage systems and a propensity to flood. Residents will remember the overwhelming rainfall from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The NHC is saying we can expect Hurricane Laura to cause "devastating damage" to homes, trees and infrastructure. Laura will remain a tropical storm for at least a day after making landfall, bringing intense rainfall.
"The threat of widespread flash and urban flooding, along with small streams overflowing their banks, will be increasing Wednesday night into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana, and Arkansas," the NHC says. And once Laura moves inland, there will be danger from inland flooding as far north as Arkansas or southern Missouri.
Residents along the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts should prepare now for a hurricane strike. Follow any evacuation orders issued by local or state officials.
More about hurricane Laura, major storm Category 3, major storm Category 3, upper texas, upper texas
 
Latest News
Top News
Belarus opposition leader hails protests as 'peaceful revolution'
Exxon Mobil dropped from the Dow Jones after Apple stock split
Antonio Sabato Jr. opens up about 'The Untold Story' memoir Special
In Italy, legal migrants renew fight to be true citizens
Tony A. Moore talks co-authoring Antonio Sabato Jr.'s new book Special
Haftar's Libyan National Army rejects Libyan ceasefire
US consulate employee attacked in Hong Kong
How many in the room? COVID-19 and room occupancy
Kremlin accuses Germans of hasty verdict on Navalny poisoning
Ice melting fast below East Antarctica's Shirase Glacier tongue