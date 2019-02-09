The Keystone pipeline takes 590,000 barrels of crude oil per day
from northern Alberta, Canada, to U.S. refineries. On February 6, 2019, TransCanada shut down the pipeline on between Steele City, Neb., and Patoka, Ill., and dispatched crews to assess the situation. Although the leak has been detected and repaired, the pipeline currently remains shut. During this time, almost 7,000 liters of oil (equivalent to 43 barrels) had trickled out in the surrounds of St. Charles County
.
At the same time, Enbridge's Platte crude pipeline was also shut
, due to uncertainty as to where the leak was coming from. However, according to Missouri Department of Natural Resources no leaks were detected and the fault rested with the TransCanada operation.
Commenting on the incident, TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha told CBC
: "Following overnight activity and excavation, preliminary investigation has led TransCanada to believe that the oil discovered in St. Charles County likely originates from the Keystone Pipeline system and we will continue to conduct our activities accordingly."
In terms of the environmental impact, Cunha adds: "Specialists continue to affirm there is no threat to public safety or the environment."
Brian Quinn, a spokesman for Missouri’s Natural Resources Department, informed The Financial Post
that Keystone will remain closed until repairs are made and a full safety assessment can be made.
Meanwhile, TransCanada continues to accumulate oil supply contracts as part of its plans to expand oil distribution to the U.S. via the construction of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline
, the fourth phase of the overall Keystone project. The new pipeline will add an additional 1,179-miles (1,897 kilometers) of pipes, with the capacity to carry 830,000 barrels of oil each day. Environmentalists are concerned about the impact of the construction upon local ecosystems, as has been covered on Digital Journal by Karen Graham. See: "Canada joins Trump in criticizing the blocking of KXL pipeline
".