Historic flooding ahead as Hurricane Sally crawls toward Coast

By By Karen Graham 6 hours ago in Environment Hurricane Sally drew closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning, threatening historic floods and life-threatening flash floods, the National Hurricane Center said, with more than two feet (61 cm)of rain expected in some areas. toward the northwest at near 2 mph (4 kph). The Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 kph) with higher gusts, making the storm a Vategory 1 Hurricane. Although little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs, Sally is still expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast. NHC Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). Sally's minimum central pressure is 983 mb (29.03 inches). There have been a Water is quickly rising in Orange Beach, AL from storm surge ahead of Hurricane #Sally.

📸: Zack Orrell pic.twitter.com/JacVpQq2uK — Jennifer Lambers ⛈ (@jnlamberswx) September 15, 2020 A Sally is forecast to produce 10 to 20 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 30 inches along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeastern Mississippi. Historic flooding is likely with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers. Focus on this map. It will be the calling card of #Sally 6-10" of rain into southern Appalachia is a hell of a lot of rain. pic.twitter.com/6lu9H1ryPe — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 15, 2020 Samantha Frederickson, who recently moved to Gulf Shores, Alabama, hit the beach early Tuesday to catch a view of the storm surf. "At the moment, we're riding it out," she said amid light rains and winds. "When it gets to the point we don't feel comfortable, we'll take off. There are close to 11,000 homes at risk for storm surge in coastal cities in Alabama and Mississippi, according to estimates from property data and analytics firm CoreLogic. The governors of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana called for evacuations of low-lying areas and President Donald Trump made emergency declarations for all three states.