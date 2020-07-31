By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Environment Governor Ron DeSantis signed an order Friday declaring "a state of emergency in every coastal county of Florida's east coast, from Miami-Dade to Nassau counties," in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias drenching Florida's Atlantic coast this weekend. As of right now, officials don't believe the storm will require the use of shelters, the governor said. But he added that Floridians should ensure their emergency preparations are in order and be ready for potential power outages. This scenario could present a problem, especially in nursing homes and hospitals. COVID-19 has been a significant challenge for all Floridians but I’m 100% confident we can, and will, overcome this challenge. To that end, I’m asking all Floridians to join me in this important effort – One Goal One Florida. pic.twitter.com/QSgoa4Okxd — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 31, 2020 Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Isais' impact in North Carolina today, reports The governor issued the declaration for transportation waivers to allow trucks and supplies to move to where help is needed. The state Emergency Operations Center – already activated for COVID-19 – has activated for the storm as well, and state and local response teams are at the ready. “Although the track and arrival of the hurricane could still change, now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare,” Cooper said. “Hurricane preparations will be different given the COVID-19 pandemic, and families need to keep that in mind as they get ready.” BREAKING: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a statewide State of Emergency as the state prepares for Hurricane Isaias.. Do you know anyone who might be affected by Hurricane Isaias? https://t.co/Z0DdCiv8gt — WNDU (@WNDU) July 31, 2020 South Carolina Gpvernor Henry McMaster said he has no plans of issuing a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias. “We have no intention of issuing an emergency evacuation order,” he said McMaster did say officials would be reevaluating their options if the storm moves closer to the coast. McMaster alsp said there are currently no plans to cancel any COVID-19 testing sites. Tropical storm winds are expected to arrive in the Hurricane Warning area in Florida Saturday afternoon and evening. Preparations to protect live and property in those areas should be rushed to completion #Isaias pic.twitter.com/0Xe1PUGKtK — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2020 NHC 5:00 p.m. advisory At the Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 kilometers) from thecenter and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 kilometers). Isaias's estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb (29.27 inches). A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the east coast of Florida from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County Line. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds #Hurricane warnings have now been posted for Florida due to #Isaias. The most recent hurricane to make landfall in Florida this early in the calendar year is Hurricane Dennis in 2005 (on July 10). pic.twitter.com/kdBzxmlmUt — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 31, 2020 A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Hallendale Beach to south of Boca Raton Florida, and Volusia-Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hour before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds. There is also a Storm Surge Watch in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach Florida. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area in Florida late Saturday and Saturday night. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength on Saturday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. The storm could begin affecting South Florida "as early as late tonight into tomorrow morning, with the potential to increase in strength to Category 2," DeSantis said at a news conference shortly before noon Friday. reports NPR.org. Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area in Florida late Saturday and Saturday night. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength on Saturday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.