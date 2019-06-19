Right now, India is experiencing one of the worst heatwaves in its history, with the mercury pushing 48 degrees in New Delhi and 50 degrees in parts of Rajasthan. climatecouncil) June 17, 2019

The drought and heatwave have hit farmers like shepherd Ranabhai, kneeling among his dead sheep in Ranagadh village, Gujarat

Accelerating climate change is exacerbating drought conditions globally. India is in the grip of a severe heatwave, but even more worrying is the low groundwater levels. "We've had dry years before but the groundwater was our saviour." BBCNews climatecouncil) June 19, 2019