By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment A storm from the South will evolve into a potent and disruptive nor'easter with gusty coastal winds, drenching rain, and high-elevation snow this weekend, after drenching an already water-logged Texas and Florida panhandle. The declaration follows Peck Canyon Wash at West Frontage Road in Arizona on October 23, 2018. Santa Cruz County Flood Control District The remnants of Tropical Storm Willa Willa's movement of Friday and Friday night The storm will move into the Northeast Friday morning and evening with the worst weather conditions being felt Friday night to Saturday night. Coastal flooding is possible in the Northeast, as well as road flooding inland and in urban areas. As the storm moves to the northeast, major cities can expect one to three inches of rainfall. Mountainous areas of northern New York state, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine could see snow and a mix of snow and rain. Travelers can expect delays of several hours at major airports from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore to Philadelphia, Newark, New Jersey, New York City and Boston. Most delays will be due to heavy brains, windswept runways, and low cloud cover. When will the October noreaster be hitting NJ? Here's the latest timeline. njwx Melisurgo (@LensReality) October 25, 2018 With strong northeast winds expected with this storm, there will be some ocean water being pushed toward the coastline, so there could be some coastal flooding in low-lying areas. "Right now it looks like the worst conditions in terms of coastal flooding will occur during the high tide cycle during Saturday morning and midday from the upper mid-Atlantic coast to southern New England," said But there is While the National Weather Service expects drier air to move into Texas, this does not mean the Lone-Star State is out of danger quite yet. Mayor Steve Adler signed a disaster declaration for Austin on Thursday, giving folks impacted by flooding another avenue for getting financial aid.The declaration follows Texas Governor Greg Abbott's disaster declaration that covers a wide swath of Central Texas. Austin residents have been forced to boil water since Monday because flooding was so severe that water treatment plants were inundated by debris and silt.The remnants of Tropical Storm Willa moved closer to Houston Thursday and are expected to bring heavy rains from New Orleans on up to Arkansas. This afternoon and evening, heavy rains are possible from the Panama City, Florida area on up to southern Alabama. Residents need to be on the lookout for possible flash flooding.The storm will move into the Northeast Friday morning and evening with the worst weather conditions being felt Friday night to Saturday night. Coastal flooding is possible in the Northeast, as well as road flooding inland and in urban areas.As the storm moves to the northeast, major cities can expect one to three inches of rainfall. Mountainous areas of northern New York state, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine could see snow and a mix of snow and rain.Travelers can expect delays of several hours at major airports from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore to Philadelphia, Newark, New Jersey, New York City and Boston. Most delays will be due to heavy brains, windswept runways, and low cloud cover.With strong northeast winds expected with this storm, there will be some ocean water being pushed toward the coastline, so there could be some coastal flooding in low-lying areas."Right now it looks like the worst conditions in terms of coastal flooding will occur during the high tide cycle during Saturday morning and midday from the upper mid-Atlantic coast to southern New England," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.But there is some good news - This October's nor'easter will be much smaller and much faster than 1991, much warmer than the storm from 2011, and much less powerful than 2012, according to AccuWeather. More about nor'easter, East coast, texas flooding, Panama city, Weather nor easter East coast texas flooding Panama city Weather Forecast