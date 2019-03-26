By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Environment Mary Robinson, the former UN high commissioner for human rights and special envoy for climate change not only says that denial of climate change is ignorant, but it is “malign and evil," because it denies human rights to the most vulnerable among us. According to the In a Q&A with Professor Liam Dolan, Mary says “Every one of us has to take climate change personally into our lives, and take a step to do something about it.” KewIntAward Lrfne15rvk — Kew Gardens (@kewgardens) March 26, 2019 Robinson also told Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish political activist seeking to stop global warming and climate change. She hit the international spotlight when she addressed the United Nations Climate Change Conference in December 2018, and the World Economic Forum at Davos in January this year. n Somalia, some 363,000 children under five are malnourished, of whom 71,000 are severely malnourished and face a high risk of disease and death. UN?WFP A passing car shows the scale of a petroleum coke pile on Chicago's South Side. (May 4, 2015). EPA The UK's not the only nation that has done this. US President Donald Trump has made dismantaling key Obama-era policies on healthcare, the environment and immigration a cornerstone of his young administration Brendan Smialowski, AFP Ms. Robinson is also being awarded the annual Kew International Medal for her “integral work on climate justice."According to the RBG press release, not only is Mary Robinson a world-leading advocate for environmental and human rights, but she was also the first female President of Ireland. "Mary is a member of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders brought together by Nelson Mandela in 2007 to work for peace, justice, and human rights," according to the RBG.Robinson also told The Guardian she supports climate protests and school strikes for climate founded by “superstar” Greta Thunberg.Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish political activist seeking to stop global warming and climate change. She hit the international spotlight when she addressed the United Nations Climate Change Conference in December 2018, and the World Economic Forum at Davos in January this year.Robinson said, “there is room for civil disobedience as a way of communicating, though we also need hope," a reference to the young people of the world who are taking global warming seriously.In her speech at Kew, Robinson was very forthright in speaking about the impacts and the ignorance of climate change deniers. She said, “I believe that climate change denial is not just ignorant, it is malign, it is evil, and it amounts to an attempt to deny human rights to some of the most vulnerable people on the planet.”“The evidence about the effects of climate change is incontrovertible, and the moral case for urgent action indisputable. Climate change undermines the enjoyment of the full range of human rights – from the right to life, to food, to shelter and to health. Petroleum coke or pet coke is the bottom-of-the-barrel leftovers from the refining of Canadian oilsands crude oil and other heavy oils. The science is not fake news, nor is it a hoax, contrary to what climate change deniers think. 