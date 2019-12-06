Special By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Earlier this week, Montana landowners took their case for additional cleanup of a Superfund site to the Supreme Court. However, the decision of the justices may not be as simple as most people might think. Arco spent $450 million on soil and groundwater restoration at the sprawling site ordered by the EPA in 1983. The remediation investigation and a Record of Decision ran close to 1,100 pages and was very thorough. In the suit, the landowners - who all own property in the small towns of Opportunity and Crackerville, claimed that "the company should compensate them for the health hazard the smelter created and pay to remove all the arsenic and lead on their land. As Talking with an expert Digital Journal sought out Perch-Ahern maintains a broad national environmental and energy practice and has played a key role in a variety of high stakes matters, including cost recovery and tort actions involving Superfund sites, as well as other litigation. Digital Journal: Noah, could you explain in more detail some of the key elements of this case before SCOTUS? Noah Perch-Ahern: "When the Supreme Court agreed to review Atlantic Richfield Co. v. Christian - the justices already knew there were some very important questions that needed to be answered. The landowners wanted remediation, in the form of $60 million to restore their land to like it was one hundred years ago." Perch-Ahern also pointed out that the landowners based their claim on the Montana Supreme Court decision that allows private landowners to seek additional remediation in the cleanup, even though the decision is preempted by federal law. "The Montana court's decision is trumped by CERCLA" Perch-Ahern explained. "Then there is the question of how much the landowners plan on doing. Do they want to remove a layer of all the soil on their properties.?" He asked. "There is also the fear that the landowners could make things worse if their remediation remedies are not the same scope as the EPA's," he added. Digital Journal: Doesn't the “potentially responsible party” clause also apply to private landowners? Perch-Ahern: One other issue that is key to the court's decision is the “potentially responsible party” clause in the Perch-Ahern also talked about ARCO's side of the case. "Arco is arguing that the decision by the Montana Supreme Court to allow private landowners to seek additional remediation is preempted by federal law and additionally is in contradiction of previous federal court rulings." Perch-Ahern pointed out that with CERCLA, it is often a matter of a court's interpretation of the law. And with that apparently retroactive nature of the Act, "judges have to tread very carefully," he said. Basically, there are three issues in this case: 1.0 A common-law claim for restoration seeking clean-up remedies that is in direct conflict with EPA ordered remedies under CERCLA. 2.0 A landowner at a Superfund site is a “potentially responsible party” that must seek EPA approval before undertaking any remedial action. 3.0 CERCLA preempts state common-law claims for restoration that seek clean-up remedies that conflict with EPA-ordered remedies. Digital Journal: Well, with this case being "iffy," do you have any thoughts on how the decisions of the justices might go Perch-Ahern" "It is going to be a tough decision for the justices. You have Conservatives and Liberals. There is a lot riding on the decision, especially for the owners of Superfund sites. If individuals were allowed to take a company to court for remedial action, there could be thousands of cases." There is a lot riding on the decision, especially for the owners of Superfund sites. If individuals were allowed to take a company to court for remedial action, there could be thousands of cases.""I think the court will stay in the middle-of-the-road on this case," Perch-Ahern said. "There will be some judicial restraint and it will hinge on how much damage could be done to the environment. I will say this, it is probably likely that the court will rule on the side of the law."