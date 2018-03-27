By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment A federal court has ruled against a government plan to open over 15 million acres of public land to fossil fuel extraction, concluding that the government failed to adequately consider how fossil fuel development would impact the climate and environment. Judge Morris's decision throws another roadblock in front of the Trump Administration's plans for expanding and accelerating The Berkeley Pit, Butte, Montana. USFWS The case dates back to 2016 and was filed by a coalition of environmental groups over a plan by the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management to lease federally owned land in the Powder River Basin of eastern Montana and Wyoming. The BLM's plan included the possibility of leasing the land for oil and gas development. The plaintiffs included the Western Organization of Resource Councils, Montana Environmental Information Center, Powder River Basin Resource Council, Northern Plains Resource Council, Sierra Club, and Natural Resources Defense Council. They argued that the fossil fuel development plans for the vast Miles City, Montana, and Buffalo, Wyoming, federal tracts violated the Teck Resources The plaintiffs provided estimates that opening the vast tract of land would bring in 18,000 new oil and gas wells and make 10.2 billion tons of coal available for extraction, also pointing out the region already accounts for about 10 percent of the country's annual greenhouse gas emissions. In The BML was ordered "to conduct new coal screening and consider climate change impacts to make a reasoned decision on the amount of recoverable coal made available" in the Miles City and Buffalo areas. This is not the first time, recently, that the federal government has faced a setback because of environmental laws not being taken into account. Coal in the Powder River Basin Peabody Energy In January 2017, just before Trump took office, Obama Interior Secretary Sally Jewell released the results of a year-long coal leasing review. She stated: "Based on the thoughtful input we received through this extensive review, there is a need to modernize the federal coal program," she stated. "We have a responsibility to ensure the public ... get a fair return from the sale of America's coal, operate the program efficiently and in a way that meets the needs of our neighbors in coal communities, and minimize the impact coal production has on the planet that our children and grandchildren will inherit." When Ryan Zinke took over as Interior Secretary, he reversed Jewell's recommendations. The coal leasing review was discarded, the moratorium on new leases lifted, and the proposed rule to increase royalties to the public rescinded. "The court rightly recognized the fundamental disconnect between the need to rein in carbon pollution and the way BLM has proposed to manage our public lands and minerals," said Western Environmental Law Center Attorney Kyle Tisdel, who represents the groups. "We hope BLM's second chance will lead to better action." Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls, Montana, applies to the Powder River Basin, an area encompassing more than 15 million acres of public land in a region that produces 40 percent of the nation's coal.Judge Morris's decision throws another roadblock in front of the Trump Administration's plans for expanding and accelerating fossil fuel extraction from federal lands. "The court rightly recognized the fundamental disconnect between the need to rein in carbon pollution and the way BLM has proposed to manage our public lands and minerals," said Western Environmental Law Center Attorney Kyle Tisdel, who represents the groups. "We hope BLM's second chance will lead to better action."