By By Karen Graham 58 mins ago in Environment The world's advanced economies will see an uptick in their carbon dioxide emissions this year, bucking a five-year-long decline, mainly due to higher oil and natural gas use, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The Delegates at COP24 are taking stock of efforts to limit emissions. Global energy-related CO2 emissions need to peak as soon as possible and then enter a steep decline for countries to meet climate goals. There is also fear that emerging economies will emit more CO2 than in 2017. "Our data shows that despite the strong growth in solar PV and wind, emissions have started to rise again in advanced economies, highlighting the need for deploying all technologies and energy efficiency," said Dr. Fatih Birol, the IEA's Executive Director. "This turnaround should be another warning to governments as they meet in Katowice this week. Increasing efforts are needed to encourage even more renewables, greater energy efficiency, more nuclear, and more innovation for technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, and hydrogen, for instance." The agency will release its final global energy and CO2 data for 2018 next March. Current data suggests emissions growth globally, the IEA said, reports Energy-related CO2 emissions from North America, Europe and developed nations in the Asia-Pacific region are set to rise by about 0.5 percent this year, according to a preliminary assessment from the IEA. Over the past five years, the group saw its emissions fall by 3 percent.The 0.5 percent increase in CO2 emissions is lower than the 2.4 percent increase in economic growth - but still ends the decline in emissions seen over the past five years, according to the IEA. This trend is particularly worrisome to delegates at the COP24 climate conference this week.