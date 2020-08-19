CA has experienced 10,849 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours and WORLD RECORD heat temperatures.



We’re currently battling 367 known fires.



Grateful for our firefighters, first responders, and everyone on the frontlines protecting Californians during this time. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 19, 2020

Over the last 72 hours, there have been some 10,849 lightning strikes throughout California, state officials said.



As of Wednesday afternoon, 367 known fires were burning statewide including more than 30 major wildfires, officials said.https://t.co/xhegjKC0GI — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 19, 2020