2 Dead, 4 Injured in UNC Charlotte Shooting, person in custody

Police say there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved. As of this evening, the university is still on Lockdown, according to the school's website.
Shamar Crosby, a senior at the university, described the scene to CBS as "madness."
Of the four people injured
in the shooting incident, two people suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The injured have all been taken to a local hospital.
The University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that "Shots reported near kennedy" and urged people to "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately."
Tristan Field, 19, said in a phone interview with NBC News
that he was in a classroom in the Kennedy building where final presentations were taking place when six or seven gunshots rang out from the opposite side of the room.
Field said he did not see the shooter or hear him say anything. “He just started shooting,” Field said. The professor, Field, and other students fled to an adjacent building, where they stayed until police escorted them out.
Tuesday is the last day of classes at the university, according to WCNC. The university has around 30,000 students, according to its website. Most of the students were in a celebratory mood and were preparing to go to a concert to see rapper Waka Flocka Flame.
