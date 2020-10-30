Email
article imageThe top 10 most threatening pest species at home

Listen
By BugFree Pest Control     3 hours ago in Lifestyle
New South Wales - Bugfree pest control is a Sydney-based family company. We have been providing a genuine pest control service to the Sydney community for the past 20 years. We have made it our mission to provide the highest level of service and build our BugFree Family.
This is a Sponsored Article written by BugFree Pest Control.
Nature is beautiful. It has given us beautiful views, an abundance of resources, as well as many friends. We as humans have become accustomed to the many factors that nature has set for us, from the environment to the beings in it.
However, some of these being come to our home and invade our privacy and safety. They are commonly known as pests.
Pests come without any warning, and there are many types of pests — mice, mosquitoes, possums, bed bugs, ants, and termites are a few examples of the different pests that can come to become a nuisance.
BugFree Pest Control Sydney provides the perfect solution for dealing with pests.
Below we take a look at the top 10 threatening species that can be found at your home (and some might be even unseen):

Ants

You will find ants inside many households in Sydney. They come in search of food and shelter and will almost instantly go for food leftovers that are left out.

Birds

Although not very common, there have been cases where birds are found to plant nests inside homes. You should always make sure that your windows are kept closed when nobody is home in order to keep birds outside.

Bees

Bees will make hives in trees and along roof lines. When they make them close to your home, they almost always find a way inside.

Rodents

Rodents can be found inside the walls of your property as they take shelter under buildings, steps, decks and other structures. Rodents pose a risk for pets that share the same yard and can they can be destructive to buildings. It's hard to control rodents without professionals.

Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are a danger that we often don’t see, but they take shelter in our beds and feed on humans.

Mosquitoes

Another blood-sucking pest that can fly around your property.

Termites

If you have wooden furniture, decks or a house made of wood, you should be wary of termites.

Spiders

Some spiders are harmless, while other species can be dangerous.

Carpet Beetles

Carpet beetles live inside our carpets and can often be hard to spot.

Fleas

If you have a pet inside your home, fleas pose a risk.
