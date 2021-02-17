Texas mayor resigns after telling people they're 'on their own'

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Colorado City - The mayor of Colorado City, Texas, who told residents they were owed "NOTHING" as many went without power or heat during a deadly cold snap has resigned. “No one owes you [or] your family anything,” Boyd wrote Tuesday in a since-deleted Facebook post. "I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout!” “The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING!" he said while urging residents to "step up and come up with a game plan" for acquiring power or heat. "Only the strong will survive and the weak will [perish],” he added. Without a doubt, people living in Texas and other states not used to seeing the extreme weather hitting the country this month are upset at not having power, and tens of thousands of Texans have been left in the dark and cold since Sunday evening, and there is more to come. According to And the Washington Post notes that things are so bad in Colorado City that residents are lugging in buckets of snow just to flush their toilets because they have no running water. ABC affiliate Boyd posted another message on his Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, according to KTXS.com. "I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves," said Boyd. "I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used!" "Please understand, if I had it to do over again, I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive," said Boyd. Full text of the original Facebook post: No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local governments responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising! Only the strong will survive and the week will perish. Folks, God Has given us the tools to support ourselves in times like this. This is sadly a product of a socialist government where they feed people to believe that the FEW work and others will become dependent for handouts. Am I sorry that you have been dealing without electricity and water; yes! But I’ll be damned if I’m going to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves! We have lost sight of those in need and those that take advantage of the system and mesh them into one group!! Bottom line, quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family! Bottom line - DON’T BE A PART OF A PROBLEM, BE A PART OF THE SOLUTION! Boyd acknowledged the resignation Tuesday afternoon while responding to criticism he received for the controversial Facebook post.Boyd posted another message on his Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, according to KTXS.com."I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves," said Boyd. "I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used!""Please understand, if I had it to do over again, I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive," said Boyd.