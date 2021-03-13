Email
article imageSASI to host ribbon-cutting event in Ronkonkoma on Long Island

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Lifestyle
Ronkonkoma - Specialized Autism Support & Information (SASI) will host a free ribbon-cutting ceremony with elected officials in Ronkonkoma next weekend as they celebrate their new location.
This ribbon-cutting event will take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Ronkonkoma on Long Island, New York, and it will celebrate the opening of their new office.
SASI's mission is to remind people that autism is a journey, and that families are not alone in it and that there is help and support.
To learn more about this free upcoming SASI event, click here.
For more information on Specialized Autism Support & Information (SASI), check out its official website, and its Facebook page.
Instagram

SASI (@sasilongisland)

More about sasi, Long island, Autism, suppot
 
