article imageReview: Michael H. Forde releases powerful new book on success Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Lifestyle
Public health professional Michael H. Forde released his powerful book "Success Begins From Where You Are." Digital Journal has the scoop.
In this book, he discusses the importance of mentors, and he furnishes his own definition of the word success, which including some insightful and philosophical quotes as well. He offers his insights on how not to succumb to peer pressure and how to tackle procrastination. Forde addressed the importance of courage, commitment, and self-dependence.
His new book, Success Begins From Where You Are, is available on Amazon. It is very relevant, especially in the trying times that we are living in today during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; moreover, it can easily be read in one or two sittings.
The Verdict
Overall, Michael H. Forde has released a compelling motivational book, Success Begins From Where You Are. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, and there is something in it for everybody. With this book, Forde can serve as anybody's virtual life coach, where he can help people navigate ways in finding their own successes in life. He deserves to be commended for a job well done. This book garners an A rating.
To learn more about public health specialist and author Michael H. Forde and his book Success Begins From Where You Are, check out his official Facebook page, LinkedIn page, and his website.
