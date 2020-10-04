Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Lifestyle Global music star Jennifer Lopez has partnered with Coach with a special edition Hutton Bag. Digital Journal has the scoop. Creative director Stuart Vevers stated that it was very fun to crate something distinct and special with Jennifer Lopez. "Jennifer brings her passion and style to everything she does and her approach to this design felt personal and authentic," Vevers remarked. In addition, the Hutton bag re-imagines Coach's modern-day icon with the superstar's singular approach to style. This Hutton bag can keep up with her and you. Particularly impressive about this bag was that it was crafted in genuine shakeskin and it was created in refined calf leather. It was finished with a special hang-tag and a story patch that features Jennifer Lopez' signature. Jennifer Lopez described the process of designing her first bag with Coach as a "great experience." "I really wanted the Coach and Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me," she said, prior to adding that the colorblock leather and the polished hardware details are really her style. "It's a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can't wait to share it with everyone," Lopez exclaimed. In an effort to kick off this collaboration, Coach released a series of social-first film vignettes and accompanying photographs that feature Lopez as a triple threat in the entertainment business (dancer, recording artist and producer), as well as the versatility of the Hutton bag's design, which was creative, artistic and clever. The Verdict Overall, Coach's collaboration with Jennifer Lopez is a match made in fashion heaven. This Hutton bag is a must for fans of Jennifer Lopez and for women that enjoy the latest trends in fashion. It is a timeless and eclectic bag that was made for living on-the-go. It garners two thumbs up. To learn more about Jennifer Lopez's first-ever design collaboration (Hutton bag) with this brand, check out Coach's This marks Lopez's inaugural collaboration with Coach. The bag is quite stunning and stylist, and it was designed by creative director Stuart Vevers; moreover, it was influenced by the values of authenticity, rawness, and inclusivity that both Coach and Jennifer Lopez have in common.Creative director Stuart Vevers stated that it was very fun to crate something distinct and special with Jennifer Lopez. "Jennifer brings her passion and style to everything she does and her approach to this design felt personal and authentic," Vevers remarked.In addition, the Hutton bag re-imagines Coach's modern-day icon with the superstar's singular approach to style. This Hutton bag can keep up with her and you. Particularly impressive about this bag was that it was crafted in genuine shakeskin and it was created in refined calf leather. It was finished with a special hang-tag and a story patch that features Jennifer Lopez' signature.Jennifer Lopez described the process of designing her first bag with Coach as a "great experience." "I really wanted the Coach and Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me," she said, prior to adding that the colorblock leather and the polished hardware details are really her style. "It's a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can't wait to share it with everyone," Lopez exclaimed.In an effort to kick off this collaboration, Coach released a series of social-first film vignettes and accompanying photographs that feature Lopez as a triple threat in the entertainment business (dancer, recording artist and producer), as well as the versatility of the Hutton bag's design, which was creative, artistic and clever.Overall, Coach's collaboration with Jennifer Lopez is a match made in fashion heaven. This Hutton bag is a must for fans of Jennifer Lopez and for women that enjoy the latest trends in fashion. It is a timeless and eclectic bag that was made for living on-the-go. It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Jennifer Lopez's first-ever design collaboration (Hutton bag) with this brand, check out Coach's official website More about Jennifer lopez, Coach, Bag, Hutton Jennifer lopez Coach Bag Hutton