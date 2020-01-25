Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Lifestyle Wantagh - Fallen soldier and NYPD officer SSG James McNaughton posthumously received his 15th annual tribute at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. McNaughton, age 27, is a true American hero and he made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and his memory will live on forever. This year's event featured music from Drop Dead Sexy Band, Matt Wahl and the 90's group Plunge and the New York Shields Pipes & Drums. Matt Wahl and the band Plunge entertained the Mulcahy's audience to such diverse songs as Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill," Walk The Moon's "Shut Up and Dance," Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life," Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy," as well as Blink-182's "All The Small Things," which was incorporated as a medley with "Adam's Song," among others. The James McNaughton Foundation is set up in his loving memory. It is a non-profit organization that donates proceeds to many charities such as the Centereach High School Scholarship fund, The Wounded Warrior Project and the Northport P.T.S.D. Veterans Association, among others. The funds are raised from donations and various benefits held in his name. For more information on the life and legacy of James McNaughton and the James McNaughton Foundation, check out his Countless people from all over New York gathered to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh to honor the memory of the late SSG James McNaughton, who was killed in action (KIA) by sniper fire while guarding prisoners at a camp in Iraq.McNaughton, age 27, is a true American hero and he made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and his memory will live on forever.This year's event featured music from Drop Dead Sexy Band, Matt Wahl and the 90's group Plunge and the New York Shields Pipes & Drums.Matt Wahl and the band Plunge entertained the Mulcahy's audience to such diverse songs as Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill," Walk The Moon's "Shut Up and Dance," Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life," Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy," as well as Blink-182's "All The Small Things," which was incorporated as a medley with "Adam's Song," among others.The James McNaughton Foundation is set up in his loving memory. It is a non-profit organization that donates proceeds to many charities such as the Centereach High School Scholarship fund, The Wounded Warrior Project and the Northport P.T.S.D. Veterans Association, among others. The funds are raised from donations and various benefits held in his name.For more information on the life and legacy of James McNaughton and the James McNaughton Foundation, check out his official website and the James McNaughton Facebook page More about Soldier, Nypd, mulcahy's, wantagh Soldier Nypd mulcahy s wantagh