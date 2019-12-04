By By Digital Journal Staff 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Calgary - Taking place Feb. 29, 2020 in Calgary, ReProm is a gala event that will give attendees a chance to re-do their high school prom with "a sophisticated adult vibe." While there may be many reasons for wanting to leave high school memories behind, Calgary's Centre for Sexuality is giving the LGBTQ2S+ adults — and allies — a chance to re-experience prom on their own terms. Taking place Feb. 29, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary, "Prom is one of those universal things that almost everyone has celebrated," says Mike Morrison, a Calgary-based LGBTQ2S+ advocate and blogger. “But for so many older LGTBQ people, you would have never had the chance to go to Prom or even dance with your partner. ReProm gives people a chance to safely re-experience that special moment with someone they love." As you might expect, LGTBQ people didn't get to experience Prom the same way most people did. So next February, @YYCsexualhealth is hosting Re-Prom, a gala event for LGBTQ2S+ adults – and allies alike! – to re-experience prom on their own terms. https://t.co/Ddj2c4iqwF pic.twitter.com/VT277r82Hr — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) December 2, 2019 Headquartered in Calgary, At ReProm, the focus is to build an inclusive experience where everyone can celebrate their authentic selves. Attendees can come by themselves, or as a group, with a date or solo. And what to wear? Retro or modern, glitzy or chill. Tickets are on sale now There are usually two camps: You have amazing memories of prom as an indelible finish to your teenage years, or you've done everything you can to forget about it.While there may be many reasons for wanting to leave high school memories behind, Calgary's Centre for Sexuality is giving the LGBTQ2S+ adults — and allies — a chance to re-experience prom on their own terms.Taking place Feb. 29, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary, ReProm is a gala event that will give attendees a chance to re-do their high school prom with "a sophisticated adult vibe" including dinner, signature cocktails, photo booths, live entertainment and a candy buffet."Prom is one of those universal things that almost everyone has celebrated," says Mike Morrison, a Calgary-based LGBTQ2S+ advocate and blogger. “But for so many older LGTBQ people, you would have never had the chance to go to Prom or even dance with your partner. ReProm gives people a chance to safely re-experience that special moment with someone they love."Headquartered in Calgary, the Centre for Sexuality is a community-based organization that provides programs and services that work to normalize sexuality and sexual health. The organization has been a champion of sexuality, healthy relationships, human rights, gender identity, sexual orientation, equality and consent for more than 40 years.At ReProm, the focus is to build an inclusive experience where everyone can celebrate their authentic selves. Attendees can come by themselves, or as a group, with a date or solo. And what to wear? Retro or modern, glitzy or chill.Tickets are on sale now at the ReProm website and funds raised will be used to support the Centre for Sexuality’s LGBTQ2S+ work. More about centre for sexuality, reprom, Lgbtq, LGBTQ2S More news from centre for sexuality reprom Lgbtq LGBTQ2S