Peter Marks featured in new nonfiction book 'The Gift Within Us'

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Distinguished astrologer, numerologist, radio host and intuitive Peter Marks will be featured in the upcoming nonfiction book "The Gift Within Us." Digital Journal has the scoop. One of those esteemed intuitives that will be featured in Bohrer's book is The Gift Within Us is the exploration of one of the most significant forms of communication, intuition, which is misunderstood and overlooked by the public. Bohrer's goal with this book is to change the perception of intuition so that people can learn to listen to their own inner voices, as well as get divine justice in the process. "We will all benefit greatly if we understand that we all have access to this amazing intuitive wisdom," Bohrer remarked. Former Catholic Archbishop Harry J. Flynn noted in the book that this "direct connection has always been available to all of us." "Some receive this guidance through prayer, some through meditation, and others by simply listening to their inner voice. We all have access to divine wisdom. It's just a matter of knowing and trusting that we are loved and worthy of receiving that guidance," he expressed. To learn more about The Gift Within Us, check out Mary Ann Bohrer's The new nonfiction book The Gift Within Us: Intuition, Spirituality and the Power of Our Own Inner Voice was written by PR professional and intuition advocate Mary Ann Bohrer. It will be released on Monday, March 23, and it will be available nationwide and worldwide via Amazon. Thi book includes interviews about intuition with scientists, PSI researchers, as well as 33 extremely gifted intuitive from the United States and the rest of the globe.One of those esteemed intuitives that will be featured in Bohrer's book is Peter Marks , who had chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos two years ago about his career, being featured in the Huffington Post , and he had shared his insights on the digital transformation of tech business (where he expressed his views on bitcoin and cryptocurrency).The Gift Within Us is the exploration of one of the most significant forms of communication, intuition, which is misunderstood and overlooked by the public. Bohrer's goal with this book is to change the perception of intuition so that people can learn to listen to their own inner voices, as well as get divine justice in the process. "We will all benefit greatly if we understand that we all have access to this amazing intuitive wisdom," Bohrer remarked.Former Catholic Archbishop Harry J. Flynn noted in the book that this "direct connection has always been available to all of us." "Some receive this guidance through prayer, some through meditation, and others by simply listening to their inner voice. We all have access to divine wisdom. It's just a matter of knowing and trusting that we are loved and worthy of receiving that guidance," he expressed.To learn more about The Gift Within Us, check out Mary Ann Bohrer's official website More about Peter marks, Book, nonfiction, the gift within us Peter marks Book nonfiction the gift within us