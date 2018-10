Laurie Berkner Courtesy of Laurie Berkner

"Monster Boogie" by Laurie Berkner official cover art for "Monster Boogie"

Scott Wright Robin Johnson

David Wise Courtesy of David Wise

Matt Sterbenz Photo by Carson Meyer

Shannon Bahrke Happe Dan Campbell

by Penelope Lagos is a bittersweet children's book that helps young kids hope with the loss of a pet. Lagos was inspired to write it after her dog, Cassius, passed away.Children's music queen Laurie Berkner released her latest book, which will inspire young readers to relinquish their bedtime fears and in return, to unleash their inner monsters.Author, gardener and nature photographer Scott Wright released, which will resonate well with anybody who is passionate about nature and the environment. Wright does a superb job pondering the essential question: "What is the circle of life?"Olympic gold medalist skier David Wise will melt your heart with his children's book, Matt Sterbenz is inspirational on his children's book about skiing entitledIt deals with Sterbenz forming a friendship with skier David Wise, who is based on two-time Olympic gold medalist skier David Wise, and both skiers dream big. Sterbenz makes skis for Wise, and they both believe in each other. Shannon Bahrke Happe , two-time Olympic medalist and freestyle skier, released her bookThe book offers a message of self-empowerment, and it is inspirational for young girls to try out sports that are geared for boys, and be reassured that they can be good in them as well.