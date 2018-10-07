With 10 months into the year, Digital Journal lists its top six children's books, all of which deal with eclectic topics. These book choices are arranged in no particular order.
I Miss My Best Friend by Penelope Lagos is a bittersweet children's book that helps young kids hope with the loss of a pet. Lagos was inspired to write it after her dog, Cassius, passed away.
Laurie Berkner
Courtesy of Laurie Berkner
Children's music queen Laurie Berkner released her latest book Monster Boogie, which will inspire young readers to relinquish their bedtime fears and in return, to unleash their inner monsters.
"Monster Boogie" by Laurie Berkner
official cover art for "Monster Boogie"
Scott Wright
Robin Johnson
Author, gardener and nature photographer Scott Wright released Sunflower Circle, which will resonate well with anybody who is passionate about nature and the environment. Wright does a superb job pondering the essential question: "What is the circle of life?"
Matt Sterbenz is inspirational on his children's book about skiing entitled Will You Believe in Me? It deals with Sterbenz forming a friendship with skier David Wise, who is based on two-time Olympic gold medalist skier David Wise, and both skiers dream big. Sterbenz makes skis for Wise, and they both believe in each other.
Shannon Bahrke Happe
Dan Campbell
Shannon Bahrke Happe, two-time Olympic medalist and freestyle skier, released her book Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink? The book offers a message of self-empowerment, and it is inspirational for young girls to try out sports that are geared for boys, and be reassured that they can be good in them as well.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com