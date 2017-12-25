The book has received praise
from elementary and early childhood educators, young readers, as well as book critics, and rightfully so.
Simon the Snail
is a solid book about overcoming challenges that life presents at you with the help and loving support of one's family. The story is heartwarming and honest, and the illustrations done by Shanté Clair are vivid and whimsical.
Most recently, Ms. Bitterman hosted "Simon the Snail book events at the Community Room in Bayside
, the Book Revue
in Huntington, as well as Scattered Books
in Chappaqua.
Simon the Snail
is available on Amazon by clicking here
.
To learn more about Shari Bitterman
, check out her official website
.