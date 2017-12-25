Email
article imageOp-Ed: Shari Bitterman's Simon the Snail is best children's book of 2017

By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Lifestyle
Children's book author and experienced educator Shari Bitterman's "Simon the Snail" is the best children's book of 2017.
The book has received praise from elementary and early childhood educators, young readers, as well as book critics, and rightfully so.
Simon the Snail is a solid book about overcoming challenges that life presents at you with the help and loving support of one's family. The story is heartwarming and honest, and the illustrations done by Shanté Clair are vivid and whimsical.
Most recently, Ms. Bitterman hosted "Simon the Snail book events at the Community Room in Bayside, the Book Revue in Huntington, as well as Scattered Books in Chappaqua.
Simon the Snail is available on Amazon by clicking here.
To learn more about Shari Bitterman, check out her official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Shari Bitterman, simon the snail, Children's, Book
 
