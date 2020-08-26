Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Lifestyle Mary Ellen Lukas is known throughout the world as a controversial and motivational speaker. She chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her book "Are You Still Mine?" What is your book, 'Are You Still Mine?' all about? "The book is actually two fold. The passionate love story of Jesus and Mary Magdalene that rocked the very foundations of humankind and its salvation and secondly, the historical consequences of the suppression of the knowledge of this relationship and how the prevention of their love and teachings left the world in the state of effect where over time— decreased the probability of preventing the behavior of established religions we have come to know that claim to have the truth about Jesus, when in actuality they are responsible for forfeiting the probability of Jesus and Mary’s restoration of equality of gender, race, color, creed, etc. which is what I believe would have happened if the truth was revealed." In the Christian Religion, why was Mary Magdalene stigmatized as a prostitute instead of hailed as the wife and companion of Jesus Christ? "In the days when Jesus and Mary Magdalene lived, the cultural religion was patriarchal and did not allow for equality of men and women. This inequality has continued throughout the ages with successful male dominated religions and societies, safe-guarding themselves by use of the 'traditional' story of Eve— whereby Eve was created subservient to Adam. It is now a common belief among many scholars, that this mindset was able to flourish and continue despite the fact that Jesus empowered women to such an extent by making his wife his equal. So to avoid any possibility of equality of the genders from happening, it was easier to write Mary Magdalene into a prostitute. This not only diminished her role, but made it easy to conflate her as not being Jesus’ wife and merge her among any and all sinful women as far back as Eve. This in turn would be more acceptable to a male dominated culture and women would be forced to maintain a subservient role." Tell us about the relationship of Mary and Jesus. What role did she play in his teachings? "Mary was Jesus’ world. He was quite aware from an early age that she was the 'one' for him and made it known by kissing her often. In fact, the kisses they shared were not just a physical display of affection, but linked their ‘light bodies’ as a display of the power of true love. The fact that he brought her everywhere with him showed how their relationship was evident that their marriage fulfilled their vows of 'the two becoming one' and what was joined and blessed by God was their strength against anyone who tried to come between them. Though Mary held the passive role of their Ministry at that time in history, without a doubt, her presence spoke volumes." What are some of the missing teachings of Mary Magdalene? "Except a few non-threatening versions of 'what Mary wrote' the fact is, she was the primary author of Jesus’ most powerful discourses. For example, his Bread of Life Discourse, which has been rewritten like much of scripture to omit the truth and power behind this duo and what has resulted in the expunging of Mary Magdalene from all of Christ’s teachings, is the continuation of dimidiated versions of all Jesus taught." Tell us about Mary's role as a central figure in the Church? Was she one of Jesus’ original apostles? "She was his wife. That alone makes her not only his first apostle but first female apostle and priest. The Church however, seems to want to maintain that she was the 'beloved disciple' of Christ and a shining example of 'a radiant, inspirational saint' after 'not being a paragon of virtue for a chunk of her life,' and continues to perpetuate this age-old false and slanderous accusation as what women should aspire to." You note that Jesus was the first feminist, tell us what you mean by that? The fact that Jesus married her despite what was said about her publicly and among the Apostles, defended her honor, took her everywhere he traveled, had her sit at his right hand in what was always considered a place of honor only meant for a man, as well as, having her central and privy to all he taught the Apostles in private about God, as she completed his example of the concept of Sacred Balance between the Divine Masculine and Divine Feminine— are only a few of the reasons why Jesus was one of the first feminists. How is the Eeshan Church different from the Christian Orthodox Churches? "Our beliefs are centered on the Sacred Balance of God. We teach that this belief must transfer over into humanity as well. We believe that all genders are equal and that dignity of life regardless of gender, race, color, etc. should always prevail." "Without this Balance, life falls into increasing levels of chaos, depravity, abuse, and violence; instead of flourishing as per God’s command to love God or THE ALL IN ALL. There is no 'true love' without the Divine Feminine completing the Sacred Balance— this is inclusive in all walks of life and we maintain that the Only Begotten Child came to earth to live among us as Jesus and Mary Magdalene and being eternal consorts throughout eternity, came to fulfill the promise God made to Adam and Eve as our Saviors and Redeemers. In this— the fullness of time, once again they become the helpers promised for us to take back what was robbed from humanity over 2,000+ years ago." In a world filled with uncertainty, what ways can we lead a life filled with enlightenment? "The world must accept and believe in the Sacred Balance of all humans. The practice of the Sacred Balance in the everyday affairs of one’s thoughts, words, and actions is essential to leading one’s life to enlightenment. We must stop judging by our own particular standards and see others with kindness, goodness, and perhaps a different point of view; accepting that no one human is perfect and thereby may have a better understanding and perspective of something. It is not about amassing more information or siting the book of Leviticus, as all that changed with the Presence and Ministry of love that Jesus and Mary Magdalene not only propagated but lived. We must choose to be enlightened with true knowledge and maintain the peace found only in finding the true consciousness of our hearts." "Getting back the transcendental consciousness is mandatory and essential to becoming enlightened. In understanding the true teachings of our Begotten Parents: Jesus and Mary Magdalene, only then will we unlock the gates of heaven for when Jesus said, 'the Kingdom of God is within you,' it was his way of tapping into the Universe; giving infused knowledge and then repeatedly nourishing our souls with the Sacred Bread and Drink that is even more powerful than what gave eternal mortality to Adam and Eve that is found in the Eeshan Religion— not dimidiated, but in its complete form under the guidance of the Divine Feminine." Her book is available on To learn more about Mary Ellen Lukas, check out the Mary Ellen Lukas left the public eye in 1998 in fulfillment of God’s directives. She is now the Foundress of the Eeshan Religion and Church of Metta Spirituality and School of Enlightenment. Her book is available on Amazon To learn more about Mary Ellen Lukas, check out the Eeshan Church website