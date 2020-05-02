Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Lifestyle Entertainment personality and journalist Mark Edward Wilows chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new children's book "Silas and Sophie." He shared that he is an "animal lover" and he loves "farm life." "I thought this is it," he exclaimed. "A boy and his dog who becomes his best friend on a time," he said. His favorite part of the book writing process included coming up with a story and rhyming words that children love. On the most difficult aspect of the process, he said, "Deciding how to publish. Barnes and Noble were wonderful to me." For young and aspiring children's book authors, he encouraged them to "come up with a story and go for it." "Don't wait 30 years as I did. Follow your passion," he said. On being a children's book author in the digital age, he noted that it's "wonderful." "It is so much easier than working on the typewriter," he said. When asked if there are any plans for a sequel to the book, he revealed, "Well, actually it has been discussed. I can see Silas and Sophie going in many directions." His new children's book Silas and Sophie is available on For more information on acclaimed journalist Mark Edward Wilows and his new kid's book, check out his Read More: Mark Edward Wilows chatted with On his inspiration to write this children's book, he said, "This is something that I have always wanted to do. I feel children's books are a lost art since I was a kid. I want to bring back family time."He shared that he is an "animal lover" and he loves "farm life." "I thought this is it," he exclaimed. "A boy and his dog who becomes his best friend on a time," he said.His favorite part of the book writing process included coming up with a story and rhyming words that children love.On the most difficult aspect of the process, he said, "Deciding how to publish. Barnes and Noble were wonderful to me."For young and aspiring children's book authors, he encouraged them to "come up with a story and go for it." "Don't wait 30 years as I did. Follow your passion," he said.On being a children's book author in the digital age, he noted that it's "wonderful." "It is so much easier than working on the typewriter," he said.When asked if there are any plans for a sequel to the book, he revealed, "Well, actually it has been discussed. I can see Silas and Sophie going in many directions."His new children's book Silas and Sophie is available on Barnes and Noble . "It is a simple book of simpler times. It's heartwarming and hopefully, it brings kids back to reading a book. Remember Golden Books? They were called 'golden' for a reason. You will love this book, and the illustrations are gorgeous," he concluded.For more information on acclaimed journalist Mark Edward Wilows and his new kid's book, check out his Facebook public figure page : Mark Edward Wilows chatted with Digital Journal back in September of 2019. More about Children's, Book, silas and sophie, Mark Edward Wilows Children s Book silas and sophie Mark Edward Wilows