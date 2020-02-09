Manifesting Your Dreams
was recently featured in an article in Oprah Magazine
entitled "How to Manifest Anything
."
Marla McKenna
The book consists of 20 motivational stories that were collected by distinguished author and speaker Marla McKenna
.
In addition to McKenna, the co-authors of the book include Kristi Allen, Vidal Cisneros Jr., Brenda E. Cortez, Donna Drake, Manette Kohler, Jennifer Longhofer, Mary Markham, Paula H. Mayer, Kylie McGowan, Sharon Maniaci, Natalie M. Miller, Nastassia Putz, Lucak J. Robak, Connie F. Sexauer, Marie Sumnicht, Penny Tate, Cheryl Thoma, Debbie Truncale, and Digital Journal's very own Editor-at-Large Markos Papadatos.
The foreword for Manifesting Your Dreams
was written by two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Elizabeth Beisel
, who will also be releasing her own book Silver Lining
on February 11, 2020.
Two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Elizabeth Beisel
Gary Hahn
This past December, Manifesting Your Dreams
reached No. 1 in three Amazon
sections: "Baseball Biographies, "Swimming" and "Grief & Bereavement"; moreover, it landed in the Top 15 in the "Adoption" section, as well as No. 30 in the "Journalist Biographies" section of Amazon.
Manifesting Your Dreams: Inspiring Words of Encouragement, Strength, and Perseverance
.