article image'Manifesting Your Dreams' book is featured in Oprah Magazine

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Lifestyle
The good news for the book "Manifesting Your Dreams" and its co-authors keeps on coming. "Manifesting Your Dreams" was released on December 12 via Nico 11 Publishing & Design.
Manifesting Your Dreams was recently featured in an article in Oprah Magazine entitled "How to Manifest Anything."
Marla McKenna
Marla McKenna
supplied by Marla McKenna
The book consists of 20 motivational stories that were collected by distinguished author and speaker Marla McKenna.
In addition to McKenna, the co-authors of the book include Kristi Allen, Vidal Cisneros Jr., Brenda E. Cortez, Donna Drake, Manette Kohler, Jennifer Longhofer, Mary Markham, Paula H. Mayer, Kylie McGowan, Sharon Maniaci, Natalie M. Miller, Nastassia Putz, Lucak J. Robak, Connie F. Sexauer, Marie Sumnicht, Penny Tate, Cheryl Thoma, Debbie Truncale, and Digital Journal's very own Editor-at-Large Markos Papadatos.
The foreword for Manifesting Your Dreams was written by two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Elizabeth Beisel, who will also be releasing her own book Silver Lining on February 11, 2020.
Two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Elizabeth Beisel
Two-time Olympic medalist swimmer Elizabeth Beisel
Gary Hahn
This past December, Manifesting Your Dreams reached No. 1 in three Amazon sections: "Baseball Biographies, "Swimming" and "Grief & Bereavement"; moreover, it landed in the Top 15 in the "Adoption" section, as well as No. 30 in the "Journalist Biographies" section of Amazon.
Manifesting Your Dreams: Inspiring Words of Encouragement, Strength, and Perseverance is available on Amazon by clicking here.
More about Manifesting Your Dreams, oprah magazine, Book, Marla McKenna
 
